The Trine women's basketball team defeated the host of the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament Loras College 60-54 on Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.
The Thunder (23-6) advance to the Sectional Semifinal Round for the second consecutive postseason. Trine will face New York University on Friday.
"It was a hard fought game by both teams, Loras has a really good team and what an atmosphere," Trine coach Andy Rang said postgame. "I told our team we need to embrace that and I thought we did. The first half they took it to us, but the second half we turned up the pressure and really took it to them."
Trailing 34-25 at halftime, the Thunder's defense held the Duhawks to only five field goals in the entire second half as Trine made up all of the nine-point margin in the third quarter. Makayla Ardis was scoreless in the first half, but fueled the rally with nine points in the third quarter alone.
The Thunder were still trailing 40-34, but a jumper by Abby Sanner was the start of a 15-3 scoring run, which included 11 in a row. A pair of 3's by Makayla Ardis and Sierra Hinds and a made jump shot by Sidney Wagner got the game tied at 43 at the third-quarter buzzer.
"Shots weren't falling for us early and I really focused on my defense and rebounding," Wagner voiced. "That's one thing you can always control is your effort defensively."
The run continued when Alyssa Argyle and Wagner each had a field goal to open the fourth. A timeout for the Duhawks at 7:36 to go wasn't enough after a Sanner layup made it 49-43 and the home squad utilized one more at 5:54. A scoring drought lasting 6:39 in the game came to an end with a pair of free throws, but the defense remained locked in and a pair of free throws by Tate made it 55-47 with three minutes left.
Loras scored four straight to make it 55-51 with less than one minute to go, but the Duhawks had to foul to stay alive. Wagner made one-of-two and Loras banked a 3-pointer to get back to within one possession, 56-54. The sophomore made four free throws for the 60-54 final.
Sanner finished with a team and career-high 19 points and Wagner had 17. She finished with a double-double at 17 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a team-high four assists. Ardis added 11 points and seven rebounds. Loras was restricted to 34.0% shooting (18 of 53) from the field and the Thunder shot 43.4% (23 of 53), overcoming a dismal 17.6% (3 of 17) from deep.