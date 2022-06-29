The TinCaps notched their first victory of the season’s second half Tuesday behind a home run from Jarryd Dale and five combined hits from new call-ups Max Ferguson and Cole Cummings. Fort Wayne defeated West Michigan 8-3 at LMCU Ballpark.
The TinCaps (28-42, 1-3 second half) took the lead for good with a five-run second inning. Dale started the rally with his third home run of the season and six more hitters reached base before West Michigan recorded an out in the inning.
Matthew Acosta followed Dale’s homer with a triple and Cummings, making his High-A debut after a call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, doubled home Acosta. A Corey Rosier single later in the inning scored two runs and made it 6-1 TinCaps.
Cummings, who had a .416 OBP with Lake Elsinore, went 3 for 4, while Ferguson, another Tuesday call-up, hit lead-off and went 2 for 5 with a walk. Ferguson stole 51 bases in 64 games at Low-A.
TinCaps left-hander Gabe Morales pitched four scoreless innings in relief to earn the win and improve to 2-0. He has thrown 181/3 innings with a 0.00 ERA since coming to Fort Wayne from Double-A in late May.
Prior to the game, TinCaps infielders Angel Solarte and Wyatt Hoffman were sent to Low-A Lake Elsinore and reliever Luke Boyd was placed on the Temporary Inactive List.
basketball
Storm signs All-WNBA center
The Seattle Storm signed the five-time first-team all-WNBA center Tina Charles for the rest of the season, three days after she was let go by Phoenix. Charles didn’t give specifics as to what led to her separation from the Mercury, saying she was looking ahead at the opportunity provided in Seattle. The WNBA’s leading scorer last season with Washington signed with Phoenix in February.
All-WNBA reserves named
Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans, as the trio was selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. Indiana is the only team in the 12-team league without an All-Star. The other reserves were Washington’s Ariel Atkins, Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd, Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard, Las Vegas’ Dearica Hamby, New York’s Natasha Howard, Connecticut’s Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas.
football
IU, Purdue land 2023 recruits
Indiana football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star safety Amare Ferrell chose the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Ferrell is the No. 499 player in the country, per 247sports.com, and the 46th-ranked safety. He is the fourth commitment in Indiana’s class, which is No. 68 nationally. Purdue added three-star Cathedral wide receiver Jaron Tibbs to its 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Tibbs caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior last season. He is the No. 14 recruit in Indiana, per 247sports.com, and the 15th commitment in Purdue’s class, which is 18th nationally.
high schools
Commitments
Norwell offensive lineman Brody Bolyn announced he has committed to Bowling Green football. ... Rising Carroll senior Taylor Fordyce announced her commitment to Saint Francis women’s basketball.