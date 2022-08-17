Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz was named the 2022 Nike Executive of the Year for the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level, the Cardinals announced Tuesday.
The Executive of the Year Award is presented to Women Leaders in College Sports members for significant contributions made as a senior-level administrator of intercollegiate athletics.
“She has instilled a culture of excellence from her first day on the job more than four years ago, and she has continued to raise the profile of Ball State athletics,” Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns said in a statement. “Beth has led our student-athletes to success in both the classroom and competition. Beth is a strong leader who inspires all of us to excel.”
Goetz, who took over at Ball State in May 2018 after a stint as interim athletic director at Minnesota in 2015-16, is the first from Ball State to win the award since Andi Seger in 2002.
The Cardinals won seven Mid-American Conference championships during the 2021-22 athletic year, the most for the department since 1999-2000. The Cardinal football team reached a bowl game for the second consecutive year for only the third time in program history.
In addition, Goetz hired Jasper native and former Indiana University guard Michael Lewis to lead the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program for the upcoming season.
Ball State also earned its highest-ever academic progress rate in the 2020-21 academic year. The Cardinals produced back-to-back years with a graduation success rate of 90%, a department record and 23 points higher than in 2013-14.
Mastodons release men’s basketball slate
Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball will start its Horizon League championship defense Dec. 1 with a home matchup against Detroit Mercy, the Mastodons announced. The full slate will include 20 games: home-and-homes against each of the league’s other 10 teams.
The Mastodons went 15-6 in league play last season. Location and times for home games will be released at a later date.
The Mastodons have a crucial three-game stretch in January in which they will face each of their fellow Horizon League Tournament semifinalists from last year, starting with a home matchup against defending league co-champion Cleveland State on Jan. 16 and continuing with road games against Wright State on Jan. 19 and Northern Kentucky on Jan. 21.
A home game against Oakland on Dec. 3 will follow PFW’s conference opener and, after a four-week break, the conference schedule will resume in late December with road games against Robert Morris (Dec. 29) and Youngstown State (Dec. 31).
In-state clashes against IUPUI are Jan. 12 on the road and Jan. 25 at home, and the Mastodons travel to Cleveland State on Jan. 27.
A four-game February homestand features clashes with Youngstown State (Feb. 10), Robert Morris (Feb. 12), Northern Kentucky (Feb. 17) and Wright State (Feb. 19). Road games against Milwaukee (Feb. 23) and Green Bay (Feb. 25) close out the regular season.