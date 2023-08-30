CHICAGO – Justin Steele struck out eight in six effective innings, shaking off a comebacker that hit him on his left leg, and the Chicago Cubs stopped Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Tuesday night.
Steele (15-3) allowed six hits and walked one, throwing 80 of his career-high 111 pitches for strikes. The All-Star left-hander improved to 6-0 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts.
Bouncing back from a 6-2 loss in the series opener, Chicago (70-62) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee (74-58).
Steele was struck near his left knee by Victor Caratini’s one-out liner in the second. After a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer, along with a few warmup throws, he stayed in – drawing a big cheer from the Wrigley Field crowd of 33,294.
Burnes (9-7) also was terrific, striking out seven in seven innings. But the three-time All-Star remains winless in seven starts since he pitched eight sparkling innings in a 4-0 victory at Philadelphia on July 20.
The Brewers had seven hits and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position in their first loss since Aug. 17. It was the team’s longest winning streak since an 11-game run in 2021.
After Steele departed, Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather each got three outs before Adbert Alzolay worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save in 23 opportunities.
American
ORIOLES 9, WHITE SOX 3: In Baltimore, Anthony Santander hit a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning, and AL-best Baltimore defeated Chicago to match its victory total from last season. Baltimore, has won nine of 11 and remained 2 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay in the AL East.
GUARDIANS 4, TWINS 2: In Minnesota, Cleveland overcame an early exit from starting pitcher Gavin Williams caused by knee soreness, taking a three-run lead by the fourth inning and beating AL Central-leading Minnesota. The Twins, who lead the second-place Guardians by six games, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded three runners on third base. The Twins’ Royce Lewis hit a solo homer in the fourth following grand slams in his previous two games.
Williams retired Lewis on a bases-loaded popup in the first, then was replaced by Hunter Gaddis, who allowed one run over three innings.
Interleague
RAYS 11, MARLINS 2: In Miami, Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes homered as Tampa Bay rallied from two early deficits and beat Miami for the Rays’ ninth win in 11 games. José Siri hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning and Yandy Díaz added two singles for the Rays, who trail AL-leading Baltimore by 2 1/2 games in the East Division and maintained their 5 1/2-game lead in the race for the AL’s top wild-card spot.