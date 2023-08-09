NEW YORK – Mike Tauchman hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and Jameson Taillon retired his final 16 batters to win his fourth straight start as the Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday.
Cody Bellinger also went deep and Yan Gomes had an RBI double for the Cubs, who won for the 16th time in 21 games. They are 1 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee, which lost to Colorado, in the NL Central and inched ahead of the Reds in the race for the final playoff spot.
Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer for the Mets that culminated in an amusing back-and-forth trot around the bases because of a replay review. New York has lost seven of eight.
Tauchman also made a tough catch in deep right field to help keep the Mets from scoring in the bottom of the eighth. Julian Merryweather retired 2022 big league batting champion Jeff McNeil with runners at the corners to end the inning
Adbert Alzolay worked a one-hit ninth for his 15th save in 16 tries. He started a 1-6-3 double play on Daniel Vogelbach to end it.
Taillon (7-6) allowed three hits in seven innings and improved to 5-0 in his past six outings. He struck out seven, walked none and did not permit a baserunner after Omar Narváez’s two-out double in the second.
MARLINS 3, REDS 2: In Cincinnati, Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and Miami rallied past Cincinnati to snap a five-game skid.
TIGERS 6, TWINS 0: In Detroit, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched seven solid innings, and Detroit stopped Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.
Rodriguez (8-5) improved to 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA in his last seven starts.
ASTROS 7, ORIOLES 6: In Baltimore, Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista in the top of the ninth inning gave Houston a victory over Baltimore. The Astros trailed 5-0 after Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman homered in the first and second innings, but they pulled off a remarkable comeback in the ninth against arguably the game’s most dominant closer.
GUARDIANS 1, BUE JAYS 0: In Cleveland, Tanner Bibee pitched seven strong innings and Ramón Laureano drove in the game’s only run in his Cleveland debut, giving the Guardians a win over Toronto. Bibee allowed six singles – three by Whit Merrifield – and remained unbeaten in his last nine starts.
YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 1: In Chicago, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka homered, and New York beat Chicago. Clarke Schmidt pitched neatly into the sixth inning and combined with two relievers for 13 strikeouts