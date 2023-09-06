CHICAGO – Seiya Suzuki and Christopher Morel homered during Chicago’s six-run seventh inning, and the Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 11-8 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Suzuki had four hits and three RBIs as Chicago remained 2 1/2 games back of NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Yan Gomes added three hits and two RBIs, and Drew Smyly (10-9) got three outs for the win.
The Cubs moved a season-high 11 games over .500 at 75-64. They are 49-28 since they dropped to 26-36 with a 3-1 loss at the Angels on June 8.
J.D. Davis, LaMonte Wade Jr., Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores homered for San Francisco in its fifth consecutive loss. Davis and Joc Pederson each had three hits.
Part of a four-way fight for the third NL wild card, the Giants dropped to 9-20 since Aug. 5.
San Francisco, which was shut out in its previous two games, scored three runs in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Pederson hit an RBI double off Kyle Hendricks and Davis greeted Hayden Wesneski with a one-out drive to center for his 16th homer.
But Chicago went ahead to stay in the seventh, taking advantage of defensive miscues for San Francisco (70-69).
After Suzuki’s two-run homer tied it at 6, Pederson misplayed Jeimer Candelario’s fly ball to left into a double. With one out and runners on the corners, third baseman Casey Schmitt committed a throwing error when he tried to cut down Candelario at the plate on Nick Madrigal’s grounder.
Morel followed with a 431-foot drive to center against Luke Jackson (1-2) for a three-run shot that lifted the Cubs to a 10-6 lead. The excitable Morel punctuated his 20th homer with a big bat flip.
San Francisco closed to 11-8 on Flores’ leadoff homer in the ninth.
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Brandon Woodruff pitched seven shutout innings and Mark Canha’s two-run single capped a six-run fifth inning as NL Central-leading Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh Pirates. Woodruff (4-1) allowed just two hits, singles to Ji Hwan Bae in the first inning and Endy Rodriguez in the fifth.
American
TWINS 8, GUARDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Jorge Polanco hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly and Donovan Solano added a three-run triple in Minnesota’s five-run eighth inning as the Twins pushed their lead in the AL Central over second-place Cleveland to seven games. By winning the first two games of the critical three-game series, Minnesota moved seven games above .500.
Interleague
REDS 7, MARINERS 6: In Cincinnati, Nick Martini came off the bench to hit a game-tying three-run homer run in the eighth inning and Christian Encarnación-Strand drove in Elly De La Cruz in the ninth and Cincinnati came from behind to beat AL West-leading Seattle. Julio Rodríguez hit two home runs for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.