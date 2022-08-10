DETROIT — Shane Bieber pitched seven dominant innings, Oscar Gonzalez drove in two runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Bieber (7-6) gave up just four singles and a walk while striking out eight. Amed Rosario had three hits, including two doubles, while scoring a run and driving in another.
Cleveland entered the night trailing first-place Minnesota by one game in the American League Central Division.
Tyler Alexander (2-6) gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings for Detroit. The Tigers barely avoided getting shut out for the second straight game, as Eric Haase drew a two-out, bases loaded walk against Eli Morgan in the ninth.
They added another run on a wild pitch by Emmanuel Clase.
Clase then recorded his 25th save by getting Akil Baddoo to ground out.
Cleveland scored the first run of the game in the fifth. Owen Miller and Andres Gimenez hit back-to-back, one-out singles. Miller came home on Austin Hedges’ sacrifice fly.
The Guardians made it 2-0 in the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Steven Kwan and Rosario.
Cleveland tacked on three more runs in the eighth off reliever Will Vest. Gonzalez’s two-out double off the right-field wall drove in Kwan and Rosario.
Josh Naylor knocked in Gonzalez with a single.
ROYALS 4-2, WHITE SOX 2-3: In Kansas City, Mo., Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as Chicago, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson split the doubleheader.
The Royals won the first game as Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.
Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill.
Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.
The 29-year-old Anderson is hitting .301 for the playoff-contending White Sox. He missed the opener while finishing up a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire.
Davis Martin (2-3) picked up the victory in the nightcap after being called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Liam Hendriks earned his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.
Jonathan Heasley (1-7), who was called up as the 27th man for the Royals, gave up two solo home runs in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Sosa, who made his big league debut in June, gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit a curveball into the water fountains in left center.
Pasquantino became the 13th different Royals player to homer in both games of a doubleheader when he connected in the fourth.