ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night.
The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto.
With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early Tuesday, six pitchers combined on a six-hitter.
“They did a great job,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a little of a mad dash today. Guys knew that it’s was going to be kind of a creative bullpen. day.”
Garrett Cleavinger (1-1) allowed one hit during a scoreless third and fourth to get his first win since June 20, 2021. He is the 24th Rays’ pitcher to win a game this season, most in the majors in 2022.
Triston Casas hit his first major league homer for the Red Sox, who are 18-38 against the AL East this year. Xander Bogaerts was 0 for 3, ending his team record-tying streak of nine consecutive multi-hit games. He shares the team record with Kevin Youkilis (2007), Jim Rice (1978) and Roy Johnson (1934).
Bogaerts left the game with back spasms.
GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 1: In Kansas City, Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and AL Central-leading Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Bieber allowed one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
ORIOLES 9, BLUE JAYS 6: In Baltimore, Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and Baltimore rebounded with a victory over Toronto in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card.
National
CUBS 9, REDS 3: In Chicago, Hayden Wesneski allowed two hits over five shutout innings of relief to win his major league debut, and Chicago took advantage of 11 walks to beat Cincinnati.
PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2: In Philadelphia, Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura’s single to send Philadelphia past the Marlins.
Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies, who rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Giants.
PIRATES 8, METS 2: In Pittsburgh, Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and Pittsburgh beat New York. The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight.