CINCINNATI – TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer on a four-hit night, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot among his three hits, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 10 games with an 8-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
Will Benson had a solo homer in the sixth, helping the NL Central-leading Reds to their longest winning streak since 2012, when they also won 10 straight.
Alex Young (2-0), the second of six Cincinnati pitchers, faced the minimum three batters in the fifth for the victory. Alexis Díaz allowed a run before escaping a bases-loaded jam his 20th save in 20 opportunities.
Jorge Alfaro’s three-run homer in the eighth, which bounced off the top of the fence in center, couldn’t keep the Rockies from their seventh straight loss.
The switch-hitting De La Cruz went opposite field to left in the third for his second homer since being called up June 6.
National
CUBS 4, PIRATES 0: At Pittsburgh, Marcus Stroman allowed just five hits over seven masterful innings to help hicago Cubs beat reeling Pittsburgh, which lost its eighth in a row.
Stroman (9-4) struck out five against one walk and never let the Pirates get to third base while winning his seventh straight start. He needed just 97 pitches to get 21 outs, dropping his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League.
Tucker Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman homered for the second time in three games, and Ian Happ added two hits against his hometown team as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.
Rookie Henry Davis, the top pick in the 2021 draft who doubled in his major-league debut Monday night, went 0 for 4.
American
ROYALS 1, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Kansas City’s Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months.
Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double. Javier Báez doubled with one out in the ninth for the Tigers, but Scott Barlow retired the next two hitters for his eighth save, completing the two-hitter.
Lynch had gone 0-9 in 15 starts since beating the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1 last year. The only hit off him was Andy Ibañez’s single in the fourth.
GUARDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2, 10 inn.: At Cleveland, Andrés Giménez’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning brought home José Ramírez for Cleveland’s fourth walk-off win this season.
Oakland has lost six straight and dropped to 19-56, the club’s worst record since the 1920 Philadelphia A’s started with the same mark.
Interleague
BLUE JAYS 2, MARLINS 0: In Miami, Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning and Toronto ended Miami’s five-game winning streak.
The Marlins’ Luis Arraez went 1 for 4, dropping his major league-leading average to .398.