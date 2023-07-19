CHICAGO – Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and the Chicago Cubs poured it on late to beat the Washington Nationals 17-3 on Tuesday.
Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth.
Miguel Amaya and Michael Tauchman each drove in three runs for the Cubs, who finished with 20 hits.
Amaya had a two-run single to cap Chicago’s seventh-inning outburst against relievers Amos Willingham (0-2) and Jose Ferrer.
The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate in the eighth. Nico Hoerner had two RBI singles in the frame.
Washington took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings against Jameson Taillon, who settled in after that, working 5 2/3 innings. Manager David Ross pulled Taillon after the big right-hander tumbled trying to field Dominic Smith’s infield single.
Michael Fulmer (1-5) came in and got four outs – three via strikeout.
DIAMONDBACKS 16, BRAVES 13: Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves. The NL East-leading Braves have lost three straight. Christian Walker homered twice and had three hits and five RBI as Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak.
American
ROYALS 11, TIGERS 10: In Kansas City, Missouri, Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Kansas City overcame Spencer Torkelson’s two-homer night to outscore Detroit. Blanco tripled and scored to help the Royals tie it at 2 in the third, and had a run-scoring single to cap a five-run fourth. He doubled and scored in both the sixth and eighth innings for his first career four-hit game.
Interleague
GUARDIANS 10, PIRATES 1: In Pittsburgh, Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs as Cleveland rolled past Pittsburgh. Naylor’s first homer gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead with none out in the first inning after Keller had thrown just seven pitches.
DODGERS 10, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and Los Angeles routed Baltimore.
Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games..
METS 11, WHITE SOX 10: In New York, David Robertson retired Tim Anderson on a game-ending flyout that stranded runners on second and third, and New York beat Chicago after building a seven-run lead behind a pair of Francisco Álvarez home runs.