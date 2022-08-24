BALTIMORE – Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Félix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help the Baltimore Orioles hold on for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, his second straight start allowing at least three earned runs after he went 14 in a row yielding no more than one. The right-hander settled in after a rough first inning, but Austin Voth (4-1) pitched through trouble enough times to keep the Orioles ahead.
The White Sox, who have lost five of six, left 13 men on base.
Voth allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. Bautista was the last of five relievers for the Orioles. He came on with one out in the eighth and men on first and third, trying to protect a two-run lead.
After striking out Luis Robert, he hit Eloy Jiménez with a 102 mph fastball, loading the bases. Jose Abreu struck out on a full count to end the threat.
Bautista then pitched a clean ninth for his ninth save.
Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Chicago.
National
CUBS 2, CARDINALS 0: In Chicago, Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter as Chicago cooled off St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.
Michael Rucker, Sean Newcomb, Erich Uelmen and Brandon Hughes allowed one hit over the final five innings to halt the NL Central-leading Cardinals’ season-high eight-game winning streak. Hughes picked up his third save. Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki drove in runs off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright in the third. Rookie Christopher Morel had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of eight.
The Cubs did receive some bad news on Tuesday. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year.
Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.
PHILLIES 7, REDS 6: In Philadelphia, Nick Maton hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Philadelphia over Cincinnati.
Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies, who have won the first two contests of the four-game series to help their NL wild-card chances. Philadelphia began play in second place in the wild-card race.TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple and Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI double, for the Reds.
Interleague
YANKEES 4, METS 2: In New York, Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the Yankees past the Mets for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude.
A boisterous crowd of 49,217, the most at Yankee Stadium in the regular season since the 2013 opener, stood for the bottom of the ninth as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs on a hit and two walks against rookie Clarke Schmidt. Wandy Peralta relieved and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyball for his second save.