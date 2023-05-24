CHICAGO – Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis and Seiya Suzuki homered and the Chicago Cubs cooled off the New York Mets with a 7-2 victory on Tuesday night.
Mervis had three RBI for the Cubs in the opener of a nine-game homestand. Dansby Swanson and Yan Gomes each contributed a run-scoring single, and Drew Smyly pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning.
Morel extended his homer streak to five games with a solo shot against Stephen Nogosek in the seventh. He became the first player with such a streak for the Cubs since Sammy Sosa in June 1998.
It also was the ninth homer in 12 games for Morel, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 8. He became the first big leaguer to hit at least nine homers in his first 12 games in a season since Luis Gonzalez for Arizona in 2001.
New York had won five in a row – all by one run. But Tylor Megill (5-3) turned in his worst start of the season and Tommy Pham committed a costly error.
Pete Alonso hit his big league-best 18th homer for the Mets, who dropped to 13-15 in a majors-high 28 road games.
New York had a chance to get back in the game when Smyly (5-1) was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth. But Estrada limited the damage to one run on Alonso’s grounder to third.
CARDINALS 8, REDS 5: In Cincinnati, Paul Goldschmidt homered in his first two at-bats and Adam Wainwright earned his first victory over Cincinnati since 2019.
Since starting the season 10-24, St. Louis has won 12 of its last 16 games. Goldschmidt hit solo homers in the first and third innings off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft.
Wainwright (2-0) earned his first victory over the Reds since Aug. 16, 2019.
DODGERS 8, BRAVES 1: In Atlanta, Bobby Miller won a duel of hard-throwing pitchers, allowing one run over five innings in his big league debut to lead Los Angeles over Atlanta. Spencer Strider had 11 strikeouts for the Braves to add to his MLB-leading total. It was his fourth start this season with double-digit Ks, but it wasn’t enough to best Miller, who allowed a walk and struck out five.
American
White Sox 4, guardians 2: In Cleveland, Romy González’s two-run double broke a seventh-inning tie and sent Chicago past Cleveland.
González snapped a 2-2 tie with his hard hit off Cleveland rookie Logan Allen, who was probably left in the game one batter too many by Guardians manager Terry Francona. Yasmani Grandal homered for the White Sox, who have won four of five to stay within striking distance in the wide-open and winnable AL Central. Chicago’s rally helped Dylan Cease win for the first time since April 10.
ROYALS 4, TIGERS 1: In Kansas City, Missouri, Maikel Garcia had three hits, an RBI and a run and Kansas City beat Detroit to snap a four-game losing streak. Mike Mayers allowed one run on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his first start for the Royals. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one. Jose Cuas (3-0) was the winner, and Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.