CINCINNATI – Matt McLain’s single to deep center field highlighted a three-run comeback in the ninth inning as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 on Tuesday night.
Trailing 8-6 with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Cincinnati loaded the bases against reliever Caleb Ferguson. Ferguson walked Curt Casali, scoring Spencer Steel and cutting the deficit to a run. Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch, scoring T.J. Hopkins and tying the game at 8.
Ferguson (3-1) was pulled for Shelby Miller. McLain then singled over the head of Jason Heyward in center field to score Stuart Fairchild and snap Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers.
Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz, ranked as the game’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America, made his major league debut. The 21-year-old batted cleanup and finished with a hit, two walks and a run scored in three at-bats.
American
WHITE SOX 3, YANKEES 2: At New York, Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and Chicago won its season-high fourth straight.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago’s combined no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly on a ball that fell between center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi.
Josh Donaldson hit his third homer in three games on the first pitch from Hendriks in the bottom of the ninth. Hendriks then finished the two-hitter by getting three straight groundouts and punctuated the final out with a loud scream and a fist pump. The All-Star reliever returned to the mound May 29 from Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and got his first win of the season Sunday.
RED SOX 5, GUARDIANS 4: At Cleveland, Rob Refsnyder had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run eighth inning, and James Paxton tied his season high with nine strikeouts for Boston.
Paxton (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, matching his longest outing since Sept. 3, 2019, with the Yankees. The left-hander gave up both Guardians runs in the first, then scattered three hits over the next six frames.
Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 16 opportunities. Boston snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 10-16 since May 7.
Interleague
PHILLIES 1, TIGERS 0: At Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings and Philadelphia won its fourth straight in a 2-hour, 7-minute game.
Walker (5-3) allowed two hits, Seranthony Dominguez worked the eighth and Craig Kimbrel completed the three-hitter, striking out the side in order for his ninth save in as many chances.
The defending NL champion Phillies pulled within three games of .500 (29-32).
Detroit has lost all five on a six-game trip that ends tonight at Philadelphia.
MARLINS 6, ROYALS 1: At Miami, Luis Arraez was 2 for 4 to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help Miami defeated Kansas City.
Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 – the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016..