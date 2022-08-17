CLEVELAND –Rookie Kerry Carpenter homered for the second straight night and the Detroit Tigers survived a wild ninth inning to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing after the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out.
Plate umpire Lance Barksdale originally ruled Straw fouled off a 2-2 pitch from Tigers closer Gregory Soto. The four umpires had a meeting and ruled Straw swung and missed for strike three. Francona stormed out of the dugout and angrily argued the call with Barksdale.
Francona was quickly ejected as was Straw.
Steven Kwan, who was 3 for 3 with a walk, tapped back to Soto to end the game.
Rookie Tyler Freeman led off with a double and moved to third on Austin Hedges’ sacrifice.
Detroit has won two of three against the AL Central leaders.
Detroit manager A.J. Hinch’s successful challenge helped Detroit score three in the first.
Garrett Hill (3-3) gave up four hits, struck out three and retired the last five hitters he faced.
RAYS 3, YANKEES 1: In New York, Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer off Nestor Cortes in the first inning and the Tampa Bay staff made it stand up, leading the Rays over skidding New York.
ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs, Ramón Urías drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto, giving the surging Orioles their 10th win in 14 August games.
Dean Kremer (5-4) matched his career high by pitching seven innings as the Orioles (61-55) closed to within half a game of Toronto (61-54). The Blue Jays hold the third and final spot in the AL wild card standings.
National
PHILLIES 11, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as Philadelphia posted its 10,000th win, beating Cincinnati.
Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only one with a losing record. The Yankees are the lone AL team with five-figure wins.
BRAVES 5, METS 0: In Atlanta, Charlie Morton Morton pitched three-hit ball over 6-plus innings with 12 strikeoutsd,
Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman homered and Atlanta made it eight straight with a win over NL East-leading New York.