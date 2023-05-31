CHICAGO – Nico Hoerner homered and the Chicago Cubs made the most of a rare gaffe by Tampa Bay, handing Shane McClanahan his first loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Rays on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 1 when Ian Happ led off the sixth with a shallow fly ball that dropped between Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right fielder Josh Lowe in a miscommunication between the fielders.
Happ hustled into second with a double. After Seiya Suzuki struck out and Trey Mancini bounced to second, Mike Tauchman hit a tiebreaking RBI single into left field.
That was enough for Chicago, which topped the majors’ best team for the second straight day after entering the series with a four-game losing streak.
Julian Merryweather (1-0), Mark Leiter Jr. and Adbert Alzolay combined for four innings of one-hit ball in relief of Kyle Hendricks. Merryweather earned his first major league win, and Alzolay got six outs for his second save.
McClanahan (8-1) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.
The left-hander was bidding to become the first pitcher in franchise history to begin a season 9-0.
REDS 9, RED SOX 8: In Boston, Jose Barrero hit a grand slam to lift Cincinnati to a fourth straight win with a victory over Boston.
Will Benson had three hits to back Ben Lively (3-2), who pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings. He struck out six for the Reds, who blew it open with a five-run seventh inning.
American
RANGERS 10, TIGERS 6: In Detroit, Reliever Grant Anderson won in an overpowering major league debut and Texas beat the Detroit to improve to 35-19, the best record in franchise history at the one-third mark.
Anderson stuck out seven of the nine batters he faced after taking over for starter Martín Pérez in the fifth inning. Texas second baseman Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games with a fifth-inning single.
ORIOLES 8, GUARDIANS 5: In Baltimore, Anthony Santander hit a bases-clearing triple during Baltimore’s five-run second inning, then added a pair of doubles to lift the Orioles past Cleveland. Kyle Gibson won his third straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.
WHITE SOX 7, ANGELS 3: In Chicago, Andrew Vaughn drove in three runs, Romy González homered and Chicago beat Los Angeles. The White Sox scored five in the fourth against Tyler Anderson. Vaughn smacked a three-run double to put Chicago on top. González drove him in with a double, stole third and scored when Urshela allowed catcher Chad Wallach’s throw to wind up in left field, stretching Chicago’s lead.