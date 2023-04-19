DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are on a roll after starting the season in a rut.
Riley Greene hit a sixth-inning homer and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched eight scoreless innings, helping the Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Tuesday night to sweep a doubleheader.
Kerry Carpenter’s solo home run with two outs in the ninth lifted the Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Guardians in the first game.
Detroit has won five straight, including three on walk-off hits, to bounce back from a 2-9 start.
“Feel better as a team, more confident and that creates better hitting, better defense, better pitching,” said Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling, who made a leaping catch over the right-field wall in the second game. “Last week wasn’t the best, but we’re in a good spot now.”
Rodriguez (1-2) allowed four hits, no walks and struck out 10 while matching the longest outing of his career. The left-hander lasted eight innings for the first time since 2017 when he played for the Boston Red Sox.
“He wanted to go nine,” Detroit catcher Jake Rogers said. “It was fun to catch. When he’s pitching like that, it’s easy.”
Jason Foley pitched the ninth for his first save, sealing the Game 2 win.
Alex Lange (1-0) earned the afternoon win after allowing one hit and striking out one in the ninth.
James Karinchak (0-3) took the loss in the first game when Carpenter turned on a full-count pitch and sent it over the right-field wall.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on Javier Baez’s sacrifice fly in the first inning. Baez’s RBI single and Carpenter’s run-scoring double in the fifth tied it at 3-3 before Carpenter’s third homer of the season gave Detroit the win.
“It’s been fun,” Carpenter said. “That’s a blast.”
Detroit starter Matthew Boyd allowed three runs, five hits and two walks over five innings. Mason Englert had three scoreless innings and Lange kept the score tied in the ninth.
Interleague
WHITE SOX 4-3, PHILLIES 7-0: In Chicago, Lucas Giolito and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Chicago White Sox beat Philadelphia to split a doubleheader.
Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Reynaldo Lopez set down the last four batters, striking out three, to earn his third save.
In the first game, Philadelphia’s Josh Harrison homered among his three hits and drove in four runs.
RAYS 10, REDS 0: In Cincinnati, Taylor Walls homered twice and drove in four runs and rookie Taj Bradley dazzled in his second start as Tampa Bay beat Cincinnati.
Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer and Randy Arozarena also went deep as the Rays handed Reds lefty Nick Lodolo his first loss.
Bradley struck out nine. His 17 combined strikeouts in his first two career starts are the most for a Rays pitcher, surpassing Andy Sonnanstine’s previous club record of 15 Ks in 2007.