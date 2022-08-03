CLEVELAND — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak.
Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014.
Zac Gallen (6-2) gave up three runs. six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. The righty is 20 in nine starts since June 15.
Kyle Nelson, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy retired Cleveland’s last 10 batters. Kennedy struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save, all on the road.
The Guardians, who entered trailing AL Central leader Minnesota by one game, received two hits and two RBI from Luke Maile and a run-scoring single from All-Star José Ramírez.
Right-hander Triston McKenzie (7-8) surrendered Walker's three-run drive in the first and lost his second straight start. He struck out seven over six innings and gave up five runs, four earned.
American
BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1: At St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin Gausman gave up one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings as the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 13 games and increased their lead over Tampa Bay to four games for the top AL wild-card spot.
Jordan Romano worked the ninth to get his AL-best 25th save despite allowing Taylor Walls leadoff homer in the ninth.
TIGERS 5, TWINS 3: In Minneapolis, Riley Greene had two hits and two RBI as the Tigers spoiled Minnesota’s big trade deadline day.
But it was the last-place Tigers who earned a win on a sweltering night, snapping a three-game losing streak. Greene, Akil Baddoo and Javier Báez had RBI singles in a three-run seventh inning.
National
REDS 2, MARLINS 1: At Miami, Graham Ashcraft gave up one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings to lead the Reds to their fourth straight win.
The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save.
The Reds had only three hits against four Marlins pitchers, but Aristides Aquino’s two-run single in the first was enough.
The Marlins (47-57) lost their ninth straight home game and dropped 10 games under .500 for the first time this season.
NATIONALS 5, METS 1: In Washington, Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, giving up one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the Mets.
Sidelined for the second half of last season by an elbow injury and shut down late in spring training because of a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom got a standing ovation from a crowd full of Mets fans prior to his first game back in almost 13 months. Serenaded with applause when he delivered a 99 mph fastball on his first meaningful pitch since July 7, 2021, deGrom threw 46 of 59 for strikes before coming out of the game around the time the team planned for. He averaged 99.7 mph on 31 fastballs, throwing 13 in triple digits and topping out at 101.6 mph.