Cleveland’s Terry Francona and New York’s Buck Showalter were voted Managers of the Year on Tuesday night, improving the already sparkling resumes of both veteran baseball leaders.
Showalter – who won the NL prize in a very tight race – is just the third person to win a fourth Manager of the Year award and the first to win with four different franchises. He won with the Yankees in 1994, Rangers in 2004, Orioles in 2014 and now the Mets.
The other four-time winners are Hall of Famers Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa.
“The game has changed,” Showalter said of his four awards in four decades. “But in a lot of ways it’s stayed the same.”
Showalter received eight of 30 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes and 77 total points, edging the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts, who finished second. Roberts also earned eight-first-place votes but had just four second-place votes for 57 points.
Atlanta’s Brian Snitker, who won the award in 2018, finished third with 55 points. He received seven first-place votes. The voting was done by a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
Showalter led the Mets to the second-best regular season in franchise history, finishing with 101 wins, a 24-win improvement over 2021. They finished second in the NL East to the Braves, who rallied to win the division.
The 66-year-old Showalter brought a sense of stability and gravitas to a franchise that had been saddled with on- and off-the-field issues over the past several seasons.
Francona won the AL award for the third time in 10 seasons. He received 17 of 30 first-place votes and nine second-place votes for 112 points from the BBWAA panel.
Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde finished second – earning nine first-place votes and 79 points – after leading the Orioles to a 31-win turnaround. Seattle’s Scott Servais was third with one first-place vote, eight second-place votes and 14 third-place votes. He led the Mariners back to the postseason this season, breaking a two- decade playoff drought.
Pederson, Pérez
accept offers
Outfielder Joc Pederson and left-hander Martín Pérez were the only players to accept $19.65 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Tuesday and end their free agency.
Pederson decided to stay with the San Francisco Giants and Pérez with the Texas Rangers.
Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts were among those who declined the offers, joined by Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras and Carlos Rodón along with Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Anderson.
Anthony Rizzo turned down the offer from the Yankees and had an agreement with New York on a $40 million, two-year contract subject to a successful physical.
Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 10 of 124 have been accepted.
In other news, the Royals and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn agreed to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. Reliever Rafael Montero finalized a $34.5 million, three-year contract to remain with the World Series champion Houston Astros, a deal that could be worth $36.75 million over three seasons.
Cubs get utility
player from Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga.
Mastrobuoni, 27, made his major league debut last season after playing in the Rays’ minor league system since 2016. He appeared in eight games, going 3 for 16 with a run scored. He hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBI in 615 minor league games.
Zárraga, 22, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent from Venezuela in January 2021. He was 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 17 games between Class-A Myrtle Beach and Class-A South Bend before going on the injured list last season.