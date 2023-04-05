CINCINNATI – Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Tuesday night to even their three-game series.
Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles.
Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.
Ian Happ went 3 for 4 with a tying double. The University of Cincinnati product is a .296 career hitter against the Reds.
Jason Vosler, TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who wasted a 3-1 lead. Vosler hit his third homer in three games and Fairchild hit his first career pinch homer, a two-run drive in the eighth off Adbert Alzolay.
After going ahead in a first inning that included Jake Fraley’s RBI single, the Cubs didn’t get another hit off Luis Cessa until the sixth, when Wisdom doubled to chase the starter and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single off Ian Gibaut to make it 3-2.
Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh, Dansby Swanson walked and Happ doubled in the tying run.
Reiver Sanmartin relieved, then Bellinger walked. Trey Mancini singled for a 4-3 lead and Wisdom followed with a two-run single.
DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 6: At San Diego, Manny Machado was ejected in the first inning, and San Diego blew a 5-1 lead to Arizona, which surged ahead with four runs in an ugly eighth inning.
José Herrera singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, when the Diamondbacks had three unearned runs thanks to two errors by the Padres. Josh Rojas scored the final run when he stole home as part of a double steal. Rojas had three hits and two RBIs.
In the first inning, Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation. His ejection was the first related to the pitch clock.
Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and called time just before the clock ticked from eight seconds to seven. Batters must be facing the pitcher with eight seconds on the clock.
Interleague
PHILLIES 4, YANKEES 1: At New York, Kyle Schwarber hit his 200th career homer on the game’s second pitch and added an RBI single as Philadelphia became the last team in the major leagues to get a win this season to avoid their worst start since 1934. The NL champions had been outscored 37-12 during an 0-4 start.
After hitting a career-high 46 homers last year, Schwarber started 1 for 17 this season. He drove the second pitch from Domingo Germán (0-1) into the right field seats near the Judge’s Chambers.