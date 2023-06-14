NEW YORK – Clay Holmes pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees stormed back from four runs down against Max Scherzer to beat the skidding New York Mets 7-6 in their wild Subway Series opener Tuesday night at Citi Field.
Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu homered off Scherzer, and pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth after Brandon Nimmo misplayed a ball in center field.
Before the seventh, reliever Drew Smith became the second Mets pitcher ejected this season for using an illegal foreign substance.
Nimmo hit his eighth career leadoff homer and Jeff McNeil had a two-run single for the Mets (31-36), who have lost nine of 10. They opened a 5-1 lead in the third with the help of two second-inning balks by struggling Yankees starter Luis Severino, only to see Scherzer give up five runs and six hits in the fourth.
LeMahieu’s two-run homer trimmed it to 5-3, slumping rookie Anthony Volpe had an RBI double and Jake Bauers’ two-run bloop single over a drawn-in infield chased Scherzer and gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner was booed by Mets fans in the sellout crowd of 43,707.
Interleague
REDS 5, ROYALS 4: At Kansas City, Missouri, the Reds batted through the lineup during a five-run second inning, and Brandon Williamson did just enough to earn his first big league win as Cincinnati held off struggling Kansas City.
Williamson (1-0) allowed four runs, three of them earned, on seven hits over just five innings. But he left with a one-run lead, and the Reds’ bullpen survived some shaky moments to hand him the victory and the Royals an eighth consecutive defeat.
Lucas Sims breezed through the eighth before Alexis Diaz handled the ninth for his 16th save.
Jordan Lyles (0-11) allowed all five Cincinnati runs on six hits and three walks over six innings.
American
ORIOLES 11, BLUE JAYS 6: At Baltimore, Rookie Gunnar Henderson extended his torrid-hitting spree with his first career grand slam, one of four home runs launched by surprising Baltimore, which won its fifth straight and climbed 18 games over .500 (42-24) for the first time since 2016, when they last reached the playoffs.
Tampa Bay, which leads second-place Baltimore in the AL East, is the only team in the majors with a better record.
Henderson hit .526 last week with three homers and six RBIs in five games.
ANGELS 7, RANGERS 3: At Arlington, Texas, former TinCap Hunter Renfroe’s two-run home run capped a three-run sixth inning and surging Los Angeles beat AL West-leading Texas.
Renfroe’s homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from Double-A Frisco. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
The Angels have won three in a row and eight of their last nine. At 38-31, they are seven games over .500 for the first time since May 27, 2022.