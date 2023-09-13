MILWAUKEE – Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee (81-63) is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season 95-67.
Donaldson hit a solo home run deep into the second deck in left with one out in the fourth off Edward Cabrera (6-7) to put the Brewers in front 2-1. It was Donaldson’s 11th homer of the season and first as a Brewer. Donaldson, who also singled and drew a pair of walks, began the season with the Yankees but was released in August and later signed by Milwaukee to a minor league deal. He was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Peralta (12-8), who entered having gone 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts, surrendered a leadoff homer to Luis Arraez on the third pitch of the game but then retired 19 of the next 20 batters and recorded nine strikeouts to reach 200 for the season.
Peralta gave up one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings and didn’t walk a batter.
Devin Williams retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 33rd save in 37 tries.
BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 6, 10 inn.: In Philadelphia, Matt Olson tied the Braves’ season home run record with 51 and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title, beating Philadelphia in 10 innings. Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run shot, Ronald Acuña Jr. had a two-run homer for the Braves.
METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4: In New York,Ronny Mauricio hit his first major league homer, Pete Alonso launched his 44th of the season and New York beat Arizona. José Butto earned his first career win as New York handed the Diamondbacks a costly defeat. Arizona holds a slim lead in a crowded race for the final N.L. wild card.
American
RANGERS 6. BLUE JAYS 3: In Toronto, Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm and Texas beat Toronto, leapfrogging the Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race. Corey Seager had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice as the Rangers (80-64) won their fourth straight.
TWINS 3, RAYS 2: In Minneapolis, Willi Castro hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied to beat Tampa Bay. Edouard Julien also homered for the Twins.
René Pinto homered and Josh Lowe had an RBI single for the Rays, who missed an opportunity to gain ground in the AL East with Baltimore losing to St. Louis.
Interleague
REDS 6, TIGERS 5, 10 inn.: In Detroit, Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning in Cincinnati’s victory over Detroit. Stephenson led off the 10th with a single off Tigers closer Alex Lange (6-4), with Noelvi Marte sliding around Jake Rogers’ tag at the plate. Reds All-Star closer Alexis Díaz (9-4) got the victory with a scoreless ninth, and former Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer earned his third save.