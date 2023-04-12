CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole didn’t let Cleveland’s fast start rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the New York Yankees to an 11-2 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.
Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first inning before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The right-hander beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series.
Cole, who allowed five hits and struck out three, is 10-2 in 13 career starts versus Cleveland.
Cordero’s homer in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.
Anthony Rizzo had two RBI for the Yankees and superstar Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games, the second longest in the majors since 2019. It’s the third longest in New York’s storied history since 1941.
BLUE JAYS 9, TIGERS 3: In Toronto, Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run and made a sensational leaping catch at the wall, Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run blast as Toronto homered five times. George Springer, Matt Chapman, and Bo Bichette all hit solo blasts as the Blue Jays won their home opener in front of a sellout crowd of 42,053.
Nick Maton hit a three-run home run but Detroit lost its fifth straight.
Kiermaier turned in a highlight reel play in the first game at a reconfigured Rogers Centre, where the deepest section of the new outfield wall drops down to eight feet in height. The three-time Gold Glove award winner soared over the center field fence in the second inning for a home-run-saving grab on Detroit DH Kerry Carpenter’s deep drive.
TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 3, 10: In Minneapolis, Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base to boost Minnesota in 10 innings. With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.
Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth. Duran, who blew his first save in three chances this season, responded by striking out the next three batters.
MARLINS 8, PHILLIES 4, In Philadelphia, Luis Arraez became the first Miami player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team to not have a cycle in their history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.
BRAVES 7, REDS 6: In Atlanta, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies homered and the Braves overcame a rocky season debut by Kyle Wright. Michael Tonkin (1-1) earned his first win since 2016 by pitching three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts, in relief of Wright. The 33-year-old Tonkin pitched for Minnesota from 2013-17 before finally earning his way back to the majors this year.