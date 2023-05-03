WASHINGTON – Alex Call hit a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Tuesday night.
CJ Abrams had the tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh off Keegan Thompson (1-2) as part of a 3-for-3 night. Victor Robles followed with an infield hit and Call doubled to the gap in left-center to make it 4-1.
Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom tied for the major league lead with his 11th homer, a 426-foot shot off Mason Thompson in the seventh that tied the game at 1-1.
Trevor Williams, a former Cub, pitched into the sixth inning for Washington and departed with a 1-0 lead. Hunter Harvey (1-1) got the final out of the seventh, then allowed two baserunners in the eighth but got out of the inning when he caught Wisdom looking with a 98 mph fastball.
Kyle Finnegan finished for his sixth save.
Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski allowed one run on five hits over six innings. Luis García smacked a run-scoring single to center in the third to put the Nats ahead 1-0.
Williams, who made 12 starts for the Cubs in 2021, gave up four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings, his first scoreless outing this year.
Another former Cub, Carl Edwards Jr., got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth by striking out pinch-hitter Trey Mancini and inducing a weak infield popup from Eric Hosmer.
Nico Hoerner went 0-for-5 with a strikeout to end his on-base streak at 26 games.
American
YANKEES 4, GUARDIANS 2: In New York, Willie Calhoun snapped a seventh-inning tie with his first home run for New York, which beat Cleveland to stop a four-game slide.
Gerrit Cole settled down after a rocky start and rookie Anthony Volpe homered in the sixth to begin New York’s comeback from a two-run deficit. Gleyber Torres followed with a double that chased Cleveland rookie Tanner Bibee. Anthony Rizzo’s single off reliever James Karinchak tied it. With one out in the seventh, Calhoun lined an 0-2 curveball from Karinchak to right field for his first major league home run since April 11, 2022, with Texas.
WHITE SOX 3, TWINS 2, 10 inn.: In Chicago, Andrew Benintendi robbed Carlos Correa of a homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, sending Chicago past Minnesota. Hanser Alberto opened the 10th on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop, Benintendi lined a clean single. Eloy Jiménez homered and Michael Kopech pitched six effective innings as the White Sox earned their second straight win after a 10-game skid.
Interleague
RAYS 4, PIRATES 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Harold Ramírez homered and drove in two runs to lead Tampa Bay past Pittsburgh in a matchup of teams with the top records in the major leagues. Ramírez drove in the game’s first run with an RBI single in the fourth and boosted the lead to 4-1 with a solo homer in the sixth. The Rays, who drew just 10,325 to Tropicana Field, lead the big leagues with 62 home runs.