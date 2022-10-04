MIAMI – William Contreras hit the go-ahead run in the fifth, and the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth consecutive NL East title by defeating the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Atlanta, the defending World Series champion, earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves were 10 1/2 games behind the New York Mets at the start of June and lost four of five to New York in early August. After sweeping the Mets over the weekend to take the division lead, Atlanta entered the series needing a win or a Mets loss to clinch the division crown.
The Marlins delayed Atlanta’s celebration Monday with a 4-0 win. And the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday evening in the first game of a doubleheader, leaving Atlanta in control of its fate in front of a large Braves crowd at loanDepot Park.
Kenley Jansen recorded his 41st save, working a perfect ninth to seal the win.
Starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) allowed one run in five innings. He struck out six, and gave up only two hits, including a home run by Jesús Sánchez in the fourth.
Miami starter Braxton Garrett (3-7) allowed six hits, two runs, walked five and struck out seven.
CARDINALS 8, PIRATES 7, 10 inn.: In Pittsburgh, Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and St. Louis went on to beat Pittsburgh in 10 innings.
Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBI. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning.
Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the victory when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning.
REDS 3, CUBS 2: In Cincinnati, Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and Cincinnati avoided its 100th loss, beating Chicago.
The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were 61-101 in 1982.
Chuckie Robinson tied it for Cincinnati in the seventh with a two-run homer off Keegan Thompson. Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs. Hughes (2-3) took the loss.
American
GUARDIANS 5, ROYALS 3: In Cleveland, former TinCaps pitcher Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland past Kansas City.
Quantrill was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller’s shot off Daniel Lynch capped Cleveland’s five-run fifth.
Quantrill’s 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark’s history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901.
José Ramírez drove in two runs and Amed Rosario had three hits for Cleveland.