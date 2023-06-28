CHICAGO – Brandon Marsh homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second straight win.
Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez pitched four-hit ball into the eighth in a game played in a smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires.
Marsh hit a solo shot in the second and a two-run drive in the fifth in his second career multihomer game. Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos each hit an RBI single for Philadelphia, which has won three of four.
Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (2-6) was tagged for five runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Cody Bellinger and Nick Madrigal each had two hits for the Cubs in their return after splitting two games against St. Louis in London over the weekend.
National
PIRATES 9, PADRES 4: At Pittsburgh, Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and Pittsburgh broke out of an offensive funk.
The 24-year-old infielder tripled off the right-field wall in the second inning against spot San Diego starter Reiss Knehr (0-1) for his first major league hit. Knehr pitched in eight games for the TinCaps in 2018.
The struggling Padres have dropped six of eight.
METS 7, BREWERS 2: At New York, Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as struggling New York beat Milwaukee, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.
The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games.
American
RANGERS 8, TIGERS 3: At Arlington, Texas, Ezequiel Duran’s solo home run into the second deck in left sparked a five-run eighth inning as Texas beat Detroit.
Duran’s homer, his 10th of the season, came on a 3-2 pitch by Brendan White (1-2), the 12th pitch of the at-bat.
Texas then pulled away with RBI hits by Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe, and Adolis Garcia’s two-run homer, all off Anthony Misiewicz.
GUARDIANS 2, ROYALS 1: At Kansas City, Missouri, Gavin Williams held Kansas City to one hit through seven innings in his second major league start, Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Cleveland to win.
Kansas City had broken a scoreless tie in the eighth on a comebacker by Nicky Lopez against Trevor Stephan (4-3), who threw wildly to the plate while trying to cut down the run.
Emmanuel Clase worked around another error in the ninth to complete the two-hitter and earn his 24th save.
Guardians manager Terry Francona missed the game. He felt ill earlier Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated because of his medical history.
Interleague
BRAVES 6, TWINS 2: At Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers – all in the first two innings – for the power-hitting Braves.
The Braves lead the majors with 146 homers and began the night 22 ahead of the Dodgers. Atlanta has hit 54 this month, only two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June 2019.
The NL East-leading Braves have won four straight and 12 of 13.