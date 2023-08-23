DETROIT – Andy Ibañez had his first two-homer game to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Tuesday night.
“It was very impressive – that’s the first time in my major league career that I’ve had the chance to hit two homers – but the important thing is that we won the game,” Ibañez said through an interpreter. “The coaching staff has given me a lot of opportunities, and I’m very happy to have a big role on this team. That’s what makes this special.”
Tyler Holton (3-2) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 19th save.
The bullpen pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Reese Olson.
“Right now, our bullpen gives us a lot of routes to win games,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “The important thing is none of those guys care when they pitch – they all want each other to get the job done. It’s nice when they all do it on the same night.”
Former Tiger Drew Smyly (9-9) took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
“I thought he was settling right in there until that last inning,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That was a big, crooked number when we need to be better there.”
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first on a solo homer by Ibañez and an RBI single by Kerry Carpenter.
Zach McKinstry made it 3-0 with a second-inning sacrifice fly before both teams scored four times in the third.
In the top of the inning, Ian Happ walked and, with one out, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer. After Seiya Suzuki’s single, Jeimer Candelario put the Cubs up 4-3 with a long home run against his former team.
Smyly, though, couldn’t hold the lead.
GUARDIANS 8, DODGERS 3: In Cleveland, Kole Calhoun’s towering three-run homer capped Cleveland’s five-run seventh inning as the Guardians rallied to win and cool off Los Angeles, which lost for just the third time in August. Calhoun was acquired earlier this month in a trade from the NL West leaders for cash.
National
PHILLIES 4, GIANTS 3: In Philadelphia, Trea Turner had a two-run single in the ninth inning that bounced off Camilo Doval’s glove and into center field, giving Philadelphia a victory over San Francisco. Philadelphia increased its lead to four games over San Francisco in the National League wild-card race. The Giants have lost 12 of their last 16 games. Craig Kimbrel (7-3) got the victory with an inning of relief.
BRAVES 3, METS 2: In Atlanta, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Marcell Ozuna had a solo shot in the fifth and major league-leading Atlanta held on to beat New York. The Braves took a 2-0 lead on Rosario’s 20th homer, a 415-foot shot to right-center. Rosario has gone deep four times on a nine-game homestand that ends Today.
American
BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Brandon Belt homered on Mike Baumann’s first pitch in the 10th inning, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the second and Toronto defeated Baltimore. The loss ended the Orioles’ three-game winning streak and cut their lead in the AL East over second-place Tampa Bay to two games.