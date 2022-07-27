CHICAGO – Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, then keyed an early burst as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Tuesday for their season-high sixth straight win.
Contreras, one of three members left from the 2016 World Series title team, tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. He hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6)
“When I started hearing it the first at-bat, it was amazing,” said Contreras, who hugged his teammates and coaches on the field after the game. “I tried to enjoy it as much as I could and took it all in.”
Contreras, an All-Star catcher who can become a free agent after this season, has acknowledged this might be his last homestand as a member of the Cubs before Tuesday’s trade deadline. He saluted fans with a fist in his last at-bat in the seventh but struck out against reliever Tyler Beede.
“Getting traded to a team that’s going to compete is very good,” Contreras said. “If the Cubs get a good package for me to make this team better, they’re going to do it.”
Representatives from the Blue Jays and White Sox were in attendance.
Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner hit consecutive doubles in the first to give Keegan Thompson (8-4) ample run support. Suzuki provided insurance with a homer in the eighth off reliever Will Crowe.
Thompson went a career-high seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
MARLINS 2, REDS 1: In Cincinnati, Pablo López allowed two hits and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings and Miami Marlins edged Cincinnati.
Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami won for the third time in nine games. A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López overcame Mike Moustakas’s solo homer to finish with a flourish, retiring his final nine batters and striking out the side in the sixth. He didn’t walk anybody while retiring 21 of his last 22 Cincinnati batters.
American
GUARDIANS 8, RED SOX 3: In Boston, Nolan Jones hit a three-run homer, fellow rookie Steven Kwan had three hits and Cleveland beat Boston to spoil the celebration for newly minted Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
Interleague
METS 6, YANKEES 3: In New York, Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer that capped a four-run, first-inning rally, and the host Mets beat the Yankees in a rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo had opposite-field home runs in the first inning.
PADRES 6, TIGERS 4: In Detroit, Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat Detroit. Luke Voit had three RBI for San Diego, one when he was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded in he 10th.