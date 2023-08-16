CINCINNATI — Logan Allen is solidifying his role as another reliable rookie starter for the Cleveland Guardians.
The 24-year-old had his best outing since July 18, allowing four hits over six innings as Cleveland got consecutive victories for the first time in three weeks with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.
Allen (6-5) struck out seven and walked three for the Guardians, who had not strung together wins since three in a row from July 25-27. It was the third straight strong start by a Cleveland rookie following outings by Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee.
Cleveland can use the help. Ace Shane Bieber (right elbow). Cal Quantrill (right shoulder impingement) and Triston McKenzie (right elbow) are all sidelined.
“Tonight may be one his better (efforts) getting his breaking ball underneath some of the right-handed hitters, getting some swings and misses and getting some chase on it,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I thought he was terrific.”
A two-run single by Kole Calhoun in the first inning and another RBI hit by Steven Kwan in seventh took care of the offense.
WHITE SIX 5, CUBS 3: In Chicago, Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in his return to the lineup, and the White Sox beat the Cubs. Robert drove a hanging slider from Julian Merryweather deep to left with two out in the seventh, giving the White Sox a 4-3 lead at a packed Wrigley Field. It was Robert’s team-high 32nd homer.
ASTROS 6, MARLINS 5: In Miami, Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Houston rallied past Miami. Tucker connected on the first pitch from reliever A.J. Puk, sending it 422 feet to right-center. The Astros have won six of nine and hold the second NL wild-card spot.
BLUE JAYS 2, PHILLIES 1: In Toronto, Cavan Biggio was hit in the foot by a pitch with the bases-loaded pitch in the eighth inning to force in the tiebreaking run in Toronto’s victory over the Philadelphia. Pinch-hitter Nathan Lukes walked against right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to begin the eighth, and Whit Merrifield reached when left fielder Kyle Schwarber couldn’t hold on to Merrifield’s sinking liner. Brandon Belt struck out, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked to load the bases before George Springer grounded into a force play, with third baseman Alec Bohm throwing out Lukes out at the plate. Domínguez (2-3) hit Biggio with his next pitch, bringing Merrifield home.
BRAVES 5, YANKEES 0: In Atlanta, Bryce Elder pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna went deep, and Atlanta cruised past reeling New York.
The Braves wasted no time jumping on Yankees starter Luis Severino. Ozuna launched a three-shot in the first inning for his 24th homer. Acuña added a two-run homer in the fourth.
American
TWINS 5, TIGERS 3: In Minnesota, Matt Wallner hit a grand slam to cap a five-run sixth inning and Minnesota overshadowed another milestone homer by Miguel Cabrera in a win against Detroit. Wallner’s slam was the ninth homer in 38 games for the rookie.
Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the second for his 509th career home run, equaling former teammate Gary Sheffield for 26th on the all-time list.