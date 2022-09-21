ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness during a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36. McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement.
McClanahan walked Jose Altuve leading off the fifth, then threw three straight balls to Jeremy Peña. Manager Kevin Cash and a trainer then came out of the dugout and pulled McClanahan, even after the 25-year-old appeared to tell Cash, “I’m good.”
McClanahan walked four and allowed five hits while throwing 80 pitches.
Peña hit a three-run homer, Altuve scored three runs and the Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games a day after clinching the AL West championship.
Altuve reached base and scored on each of his first three plate appearances, all against McClanahan. Peña’s 19th homer came in the third inning after Altuve’s second hit, putting the Astros up 4-0.
Kyle Tucker drove in Houston’s first run with a double in the first for his 100th RBI of the season.
Houston starter Cristian Javier (10-9) gave up only one hit, a two-out single in the fifth by Christian Bethancourt. Javier won his fourth straight start, striking out six in five innings.
Ryan Pressly got the final two outs for his 29th save in 33 attempts.
A double and a single by Wander Franco were the only other hits for Tampa Bay, which fell two games behind Toronto in the wild-card chase.
National
CUBS 2, MARLINS 1: In Miami, David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted Chicago over Miami.
Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. The 30-year-old Quiroz was promoted from Triple-A Saturday.
Adbert Alzolay (1-1) threw two innings of perfect relief. Brandon Hughes closed with a scoreless ninth around Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double for his sixth save.
Interleague
BLUE JAYS 18, PHILLIES 11: In Philadelphia, Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and Toronto beat Philadelphia in a matchup of teams fighting for wild-card berths.
Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 40th homer in the loss.