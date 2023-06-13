DETROIT – Spencer Torkelson sparked a three-run, ninth-inning rally against Raisel Iglesias with a two-run homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th, lifting Detroit over the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Monday night to stop the Tigers’ nine-game losing streak.
“This is huge, because the last 10 days haven’t been much fun,” Torkelson said. “We’ve felt in all 10 of these games that we were never out of it. Tonight, the pitching staff did a great job and there were a couple of defensive plays that kept us in it. ”
Andy Ibañez began the comeback from a 4-0 deficit with a seventh-inning homer and threw out Sam Hilliard at the plate in the 10th as Detroit improved to 7-3 in extra-inning games this year.
Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna was hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Garrett Hill in the fourth and left the game one inning later with what the Braves said was a bruise. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Ozuna was undergoing tests at a hospital.
Atlanta led 5-2 when Jonathan Schoop singled off Iglesias (2-3) leading off the ninth, and Torkelson drove a sinker 440 feet to left-center for his sixth homer.
Kerry Carpenter singled, Javier Báez struck out and Nick Maton bounced into a forceout at second, speeding down the line to avoid a game-ending double play.
“To win a game like that, you need everyone to do something positive,” Hinch said.
National
GIANTS 4, CARDINALS 3: In St. Louis, Mitch Haniger drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lead San Francis over St. Louis. Wilmer Flores had three hits for the Giants.