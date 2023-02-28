After seeing the blueprint a week ago, Wayne followed it perfectly, knocking off New Haven 84-58 in an opening-round game at the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional. The Generals advanced exactly seven days after Bishop Luers knocked off the Bulldogs by an identical 84-58 score.
Jevon Lewis Jr. did most of the offensive damage for Wayne (18-4), scoring 33 points, while Chase Barnes added 15 points and Preston Comer pulled down 11 rebounds. Darrion Brooks scored 28 and James Hardy IV added a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) for New Haven (11-13).
Class 4A
NORTHRIDGE 55, WARSAW 51: In Elkhart, Nolan Bales went 12 of 12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Raiders (13-10) advance in the Elkhart Sectional. The Tigers (14-9) trailed 47-38 with 3:14 to go, closing within 51-50 with 19.3 seconds remaining before Northridge held on despite 18 points from Jaxson Gould.
HOMESTEAD 52, HUNTINGTON NORTH 42: In Columbia City, the Spartans (18-7) trailed 36-33 after three quarters before rallying to win in the Columbia City Sectional. Will Jamison scored 19 for Homestead, with Grant Leeper adding 13 and Kyron Kaopuiki 11, while Aric Hosler’s 15-point night proved tops for the Vikings (8-16).
Class 3A
NORTHWOOD 52, WAWASEE 23: In Nappanee, Class 3A’s top-ranked Panthers (22-2) defended homecourt in decisive fashion, advancing in the NorthWood Sectional. The Warriors (9-14) were held scoreless in the second quarter.
BISHOP DWENGER 64, ANGOLA 56: In Garrett, Preston Ross scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Caleb Lehrman added 17 points and nine boards, and the Saints (10-13) advanced in the Garrett Sectional despite a career-high 35 points from Dane Lantz for the Hornets (8-15).
Class 2A
WESTVIEW 74, CHURUBUSCO 49: In Topeka, the Warriors (15-8) outscored the Eagles (3-20) 35-8 in the third quarter on their way to a rout. Wiley Minix scored 20 points to lead four in double figures for Westview, while Joey Taylor matched Minix with 20 points for Churubusco.
PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 63, FREMONT 47: In Topeka, Isaiah Malone scored 27 points and Chase Bachelor added 22 for the Panthers (16-8), who led by as many as 19 points to advance in the Westview Sectional. Ethan Grimm finished 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and led the Eagles (12-11) with 13.
ADAMS CENTRAL 53, WHITKO 49: In Berne, the Flying Jets (19-5) jumped ahead 22-8 after one quarter, then held on to advance in the South Adams Sectional. Micah McClure scored 15 and Isaac Schultz added 12 for Adams Central, which matched its best single-season win total in school history, while Kyler Krull scored a game-high 18 for the Wildcats (5-18).
Class A
BETHANY CHRISTIAN 66, HAMILTON 26: In Hamilton, Jesse Bontrager sank eight threes, finishing with 30 points, as the Bruins (14-10) advanced in the Hamilton Sectional. Drew Merritt scored 11 for the Marines (0-18).
CANTERBURY 65, SOUTHERN WELLS 53: In Wabash, Will Russell finished with 23 points, Devon Lewis added 18 and the Cavaliers (7-16) earned a postseason win for the 18th time in the last 20 seasons. The Raiders finished 6-16.