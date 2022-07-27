Corey Rosier exploded for a season-high four hits and drove in four runs, Jackson Wolf mowed down Peoria hitters for five innings and the TinCaps won their third straight, beating the Chiefs 11-4 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Dozer Park.
The TinCaps (39-52, 12-13 second half) are within a game of .500 in the second half for the first time since they were 0-1.
Rosier gave the TinCaps the lead for good in the third inning, breaking a scoreless tie with a two-out, bases-loaded double to left. The Fort Wayne left-fielder has seven RBI in the last two games and four multi-hit games in his last five. He added an RBI single in the eighth and also scored his Midwest League-leading 67th run.
Cole Cummings had three hits and knocked in two runs, Matthew Acosta drove in two with a double in the sixth and Brandon Valenzuela added an RBI double and two walks.
Wolf pitched five scoreless frames, gave up only one hit and a walk and struck out three.
Padres No. 8 prospect Joshua Mears was called up to Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League and went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts and a walk.
baseball
Around MLB
The New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendonitis. ... Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban for gambling. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field with teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team Aug. 7.
Longtime Temple coach dies
Former Temple coach James “Skip” Wilson has died at 92. Wilson led the Owls to a pair of College World Series appearances and 1,034 wins in 46 seasons as the program’s head coach. He guided the Owls to 12 NCAA Tournaments – and two College World Series appearances (1972, 1977) from 1960 to 2005.
football
Around the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury suffered last season. ... Danny Amendola, 36, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, is retiring. He had 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns in 13 seasoons with the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Lions and Texans. ... The Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract extensions with coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.
Hockey
Around the NHL
The San Jose Sharks have hired former New York Rangers coach David Quinn as their new head coach. The 55-year-old coached the Rangers for three seasons from 2018-21, posting a 96-87-25 record. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a fifth-place finish in Beijing in February. ... A jury in the Supreme Court of British Columbia found former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault after a week of salacious testimony. He was charged in January with sexual assault in connection with an incident in a Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.
soccer
Solo pleads guilty
Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. A news release said a judge gave Solo, 40, of Roaring Gap in Alleghany County, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days’ credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. The judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.