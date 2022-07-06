INDIANAPOLIS – Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73 on Tuesday night.
Seattle (14-8) got its 400th regular-season win.
Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart scored 12 for Seattle.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana (5-18), which has lost five straight. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points. Danielle Robinson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
auto racing
Andretti chastises team members
Michael Andretti acknowledged Tuesday that the meltdown of his IndyCar team during Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was unacceptable and said his four drivers will be expected to work together as teammates the remainder of the season. Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi played bumper cars in a race for position that turned personal. Rossi also hit rookie teammate Devlin DeFrancesco, Grosjean hit Colton Herta and IndyCar penalized both for avoidable contact.
cycling
Belgian adds to Tour lead
In Calais, France, Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day’s final climb. He kept the leader’s yellow and also extended his lead in the green jersey contest for best sprinter.
hockey
1st female hired as AHL coach
The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired Jessica Campbell who becomes the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. “I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” said Campbell, who spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program. She was also an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships. Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall in of Palm Springs, California as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.
Track & field
Record-setter added to US team
Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection. Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, announced that this will be her final season in track.
volleyball
Local Empowered team wins title
The Empowered Volleyball Academy 17 Elite Black team, which includes numerous athletes from Fort Wayne high schools, won the USAV National Championship. Empowered beat Black Swamp of Tiffin, Ohio, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10 in the final Monday. The team went 8-3 in the tournament and is the first Empowered team to win a national championship and the first Fort Wayne team to win a club national championship since 1995.
miscellaneous
Seahawks, Blazers not for sale
The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers are not for sale, said Jody Allen, the chairwoman of both franchises. There was growing speculation due to stipulations in her brother Paul Allen’s will that called for both teams to eventually be sold and the proceeds given to philanthropic endeavors.