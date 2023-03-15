Former Northrop basketball standout Jalen Jackson announced Tuesday he will transfer from the University of Illinois Chicago and play for Purdue Fort Wayne and coach Jon Coffman starting next season.
“Growing up as a kid, I always dreamed about playing Division I basketball and I’m forever grateful to continue this opportunity,” Jackson said in a video posted to Twitter. “Basketball is full of ups and downs and I’m thankful for every moment this game has given me.
“The process is always better when you know you have found a new home and I’m excited about the decision I’ve made today.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jackson will have three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at UIC, he averaged 7.3 points, two rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range.
At Northrop, he was a 2022 Indiana All-Star and was second in the state in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 27.6 points, plus 9.6 rebounds, as the Bruins went 14-11. The son of Northrop girls basketball coach Katie Jackson played three seasons for Carroll before transferring to Northrop.
First Four
TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 75, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 71: In Dayton, Ohio, Isaac Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held off Southeast Missouri State to earn the first NCAA Tournament win in program history.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds to ice the game and advance to play top-seeded Alabama in the South Region.
“To find a way to win, I couldn’t be more excited and more proud for those guys, obviously for the city, for the university and all of the Islander fans that are across the country watching this game,” Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz said. “They’ve got to be pretty excited.”
The 16th-seeded Islanders (24-10), winners of the Southland Conference, returned to the First Four for a second straight season and led for all but 23 seconds.
Southeast Missouri State (19-17) erased a 10-point deficit in the opening game of this NCAA Tournament and tied it at 64 when Chris Harris made both free throws with 3:07 left.
Trevian Tennyson scooped in a layup off the glass to give Texas A&M-Corpus Christi a 72-69 lead with 22 seconds left, but Phillip Russell drove for a layup on the other end to bring the Redhawks within one.
Jalen Jackson made two foul shots with 14 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 74-71, and Russell came up short on a good look at a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds to go.
Mushila grabbed the rebound and sank one of two free throws for the final margin.
Jackson led the Islanders with 22 points, going 14 of 18 at the free-throw line. Ross Williams added 13 points, Tennyson scored 12 and De’Lazarus Keys pulled down 10 rebounds.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Jackson said. “We were in this position last year, but on the other side.”