Antoine Davis poured in 38 points in his final career game at Calihan Hall in Detroit, lifting Detroit Mercy to an 81-68 victory that knocked Purdue Fort Wayne – the preseason pick to win the league – out of the Horizon League Tournament.
Davis’ big night for the No. 8 seed Titans (14-18) brought him within 25 points of Pete Maravich for the Division I career scoring mark.
The Mastodons (17-15), seeded ninth, trailed by as many as 22. Bobby Planutis scored 20 for PFW, with Anthony Roberts adding 15 and Damian Chong Qui 12.
The contest was halted briefly in the first half when police sent more than two dozen Detroit Mercy students who were seated under the Purdue Fort Wayne basket to an upper section. Mastodons coach Jon Coffman was angered over a comment directed at Chong Qui.
The fan, who told Chong Qui “your mother doesn’t love you,” claimed he was unaware that Chong Qui’s mother was murdered when he was 4, according to a story on the Detroit News website.
MADONNA 96, INDIANA TECH 83: At the Schaefer Center, the Crusaders avenged two double-digit losses in the regular season, claiming the WHAC Tournament championship in the process. Brendan Young shot 10 of 15 to lead four in double figures for Madonna (24-7) with 23 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds.
Indiana Tech (27-4) had four players in double figures in Josh Kline (20), Cory McKinney (15), Blake Davison (14) and Grant Smith (12). But Madonna won the rebounding battle 42-24 to hand the Warriors their only loss at the Schaefer Center.
MARQUETTE 72, BUTLER 56: In Indianapolis, Tyler Kolek’s double-double (21 points, 10 assists) helped propel the No. 6 Golden Eagles to their first-ever outright Big East championship. The Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3), picked to finish ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, claimed their fifth win in a row and 10th in 11 games.
Marquette’s No. 6 ranking in the AP poll this week stands as the school’s highest ranking since ascending to No. 1 in 1978. The Golden Eagles had previously secured a share of the Big East title, its first since 2013, but Tuesday’s win marked their first outright title since winning Conference USA in 2003.
With a win over St. John’s in the first round of the Big East Tournament, Butler (14-16, 6-13) would earn another shot at Marquette in the quarterfinals.
AKRON 87, BALL STATE 83: In Akron, Ohio, three Zips netted at least 24 points as Akron (21-9, 13-4 MAC) denied the Cardinals a chance to move into third place. Ball State is in line to be a No. 4 seed in the MAC tournament.
The Cardinals (20-10, 11-6), who gave up a seven-point lead in the second half, were led in scoring by reserves Jalen Windham (19) and Basheer Jihad (17) but dropped their third in four outings.
Women
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 65, DETROIT MERCY 61: At the Gates Center, the Mastodons used 16 points from Audra Emmerson and 12 from Jazzlyn Linbo to advance in the Horizon League Tournament. Purdue Fort Wayne (13-18), seeded eighth, advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals against IUPUI in Indianapolis.