Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman moved into a tie for the most coaching wins in program history as the Mastodons handled Eastern Michigan, 74-67, Tuesday at the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico.
PFW (3-2) finished 15 of 17 from the free-throw line in holding the lead for the final 32:19, with Jarred Godfrey leading the way in points (21), rebounds (seven), assists (five) and steals (five), including a 9 of 9 performance from the line.
Coffman picked up his 142nd victory at PFW, tying Andy Piazza. The Mastodons will play unbeaten Southern Miss at 3 p.m. today for the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division championship.
After going 7-26 a year ago, Southern Miss improved to 5-0 after rallying past Winthrop Tuesday, 77-52. Southern Miss outscored Winthrop 47-18 in the second half.
NOTRE DAME 82, BOWLING GREEN 66: In South Bend, freshman JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Nate Laszewski had 22 and Notre Dame pulled away in the final 10 minutes.
Starling eclipsed his previous high of 17, hitting 10 of 11 shots, all but one inside the arc. He gave the Fighting Irish (5-0) their final lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining with a bucket, scoring eight points in a 23-4 game-ending run.
HUNTINGTON 101, SAINT FRANCIS 75: At the Hutzell Center, the Foresters broke out for 59 first-half points to stay unbeaten in the Crossroads League. All five starters scored at least 12 points for Huntington (7-1, 3-0), with Zach Goodline leading the way with 26.
Churubusco graduate Landen Jordan added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Foresters, while Antwaan Cushingberry paced the Cougars (4-5, 0-3) with 16.
INDIANA TECH 75, AQUINAS 56: At the Schaefer Center, a big second half propelled the Warriors to victory. Tech (7-1, 4-0 WHAC) outscored the Saints after halftime by 16, with Grant Smith scoring 21 points for the victors.
GRACE 94, GOSHEN 58: In Winona Lake, the third-ranked Lancers faced little trouble in staying perfect, putting 11 players in the scoring column. Elijah Malone, the reigning Crossroads League Player of the Week, led Grace (8-0, 2-0) with a game-high 21 points.
Women
MARSHALL 45, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 39: In Savannah, Georgia, the Thundering Herd were held to their lowest offensive output since Jan. 27, but held the Mastodons without a basket for the final 5:14 on the second day of the Hostilo Community Classic.
Ryin Ott, Amellia Bromenschenkel and Sylare Starks each scored seven for PFW (3-3).
INDIANA TECH 49, AQUINAS 46: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 21 Warriors won their fourth straight home game despite just seven fourth-quarter points. Taylor Covington’s 18-point night proved best for Tech (8-2, 3-1 WHAC).
SAINT FRANCIS 60, HUNTINGTON 51: At the Platt Center, the Cougars won the final three quarters to take the Crossroads League opener for both squads. Emily Parrett paced USF (5-3, 1-0) with 15 points, while Konnor Gambrell’s double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) were tops for the Foresters (3-5, 0-1).
GRACE 74, GOSHEN 57: In Goshen, Maddie Ryman scored 23 points, Kiersten Findley added 20, and the Lancers (6-1, 2-0 Crossroads League) led wire-to-wire.