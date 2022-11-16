INDIANAPOLIS –Michigan State found a way to finish.
The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky – even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action.
Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night.
“I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
The Spartans (2-1) were ready thanks in part to what they endured on Friday, when they lost by one point to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.
But they also got some help when Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, fouled out late in the first overtime after scoring 22 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in his season debut for the Wildcats (2-1).
Joey Hauser scored 23 points, Hall had 20 and Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up.
Sissoko changed the tenor of the game with his tiebreaking alley-oop slam with 1:45 left in the second OT.
“There’s nothing better than seeing Mady going up for a lob because you know it’s going to be a dunk,” Hauser said.
And with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed it out by outscoring Kentucky 13-1, the final blow coming on another dunk by Sissoko in the final minute.
“Yeah, I set them up. I said, ‘Let’s just go dunk the the damn ball,” Izzo said sarcastically. “I like dunks probably because I never could.”
No. 1 North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66:, In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Caleb Love scored 20 points and Pete Nance had 18 points as the Tar Heels fended off the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
RJ Davis contributed points on consecutive possessions down the stretch and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina (3-0). Armando Bacot added 10 points. Anthony Selden scored 21 and Julien Soumaoro had 17 point for Gardner-Webb (0-3), which faced a top-ranked team for the first time.
GRACE 104, JUDSON 57: At Winona Lake, Elijah Malone shot 13 of 14 from the field for a game-high 29 points as the Lancers shot 60.3% (41 of 68) from the field in the home rout. Cade Gibbs added 18 points and 10 rebounds, Marcus Davidson had 14, Frankie Davdson had 13 and Brett Sickafoose chipped in 11. Grace (6-0) shot 38.5% (10 of 26) on 3-pointers.
Women
GRACE 85, JUDSON 45: At Winona Lake, the Lancers trailed by two after one quarter before outscoring the visitors by 42 points the rest of the way. Karlee Feldman led Grace (4-1) with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Kate Rulli and Jenna Blakley added 10 points apiece. Maddie Ryman had nine points and nine assists.