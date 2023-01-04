INDIANAPOLIS – Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night.
Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards.
“This season has been unlike any other,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey, who improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement. “It’s worse than the Covid season because during Covid every time you took a test, someone could be out or we could be shut down. (Now) every other day, we get one person back and then we lose one. It makes you tougher. It makes you stronger as a group.”
UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points.
Aubrey Griffin added 15 points, Nika Muhl 13, Dorka Juhasz 12, Lou Lopez Senechal 11 and Homestead grad Ayanna Patterson scored nine for the Huskies.
No. 14 MICHIGAN 82, PENN STATE 72: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Laila Phelia scored 24 points, DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Wolverines.
Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away. Brown started the run with a three-point play and Nolan capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with 5:34 left.
Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was coming off a 66-57 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Wolverines outrebounded Penn State 40-29.
Shay Ciezki scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Makenna Marisa added 14 points for Penn State (10-5, 1-3).
Men
Ball State 90, Toledo 83: In Toledo, Ohio, Led by Jarron Coleman’s 26 points, the Cardinals defeated the Rockets to move to 10-4 on the season.
Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4-8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points
Rayj Dennis finished with 21 points, six assists and two steals for Toledo (9-5).
Boston College 70, notre dame 63: In Boston, Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and the Eagles rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Irish.
Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech. Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% from the floor.
J.J. Starling and Dane Goodwin had 16 points apiece for Notre Dame (9-6, 0-4), which shot 31%.