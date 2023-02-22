COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers Tuesday night, and No. 7 Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa their worst loss of the season.
Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), who held Iowa – the nation’s top-scoring and best-shooting team – to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage (34.8%).
Briggs was the primary defender on Clark, who had 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season. Gabbie Marshall made five 3s and scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (22-6, 14-3).
Maryland has won five straight since falling 96-82 at Iowa on Feb. 2, a game that featured 42 points by Clark. The Terps have won 10 of 11 overall and would finish second in the league if Indiana wins on Sunday.
Diamond Mille finished with 16 points for Maryland, which took control with a 22-2 run in the second quarter, a burst that included three 3s by Alexander, and led by as many as 30 points in the fourth.
The Terrapins held the Hawkeyes to 30.3% shooting overall and 20% (4 of 20) from 3-point range in the first half, including an airball by Clark that the Maryland student section taunted her about for the rest of the game. She didn’t make another 3 until the fourth quarter.
Maryland shot 47.9% overall and 53.8% (14 of 26) from 3-point range.
ST. JOHN’S 69, No. 4 UCONN 64: In Hartford, Connecticut, Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and the Red Storm went on the road and upset the Huskies.
Jayla Everett added 17 points for St. John’s (20-7, 11-7 Big East), which added a huge win to its NCAA Tournament resume, beating UConn for the first time in 11 years.
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of their 29th regular-season conference title.
INDIANA WESLEYAN 104, HUNTINGTON 72: In Marion, the top-seeded Wildcats (26-3) advanced to the Crossroads League Tournament semifinals, outscoring the Foresters (10-19) 30-13 in the second quarter.
Emily Seboe scored 16 to pace three for No. 8-seed Huntington, while Lilli Frasure poured in 30 for Indiana Wesleyan.
MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH 90, MANCHESTER 68: In Cincinnati, the Lions (14-10), seeded third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, led by 12 after three quarters before erupting for 30 points in the final 10 minutes to advance to the semifinals.
Jessie Ringen’s 17-point effort paced the Spartans (9-15).
Men
BALL STATE 82, KENT STATE 70: In Muncie, the Cardinals improved to 12-1 at Worthen Arena, pulling within a game of the Flashes for second place in the Mid-American Conference.
Ball State (20-8, 11-4) won the rebounding battle 38-27. Jaylin Sellers led the way for Ball State with 20 points.