BLOOMINGTON — Yarden Garzon scored 19 points in her freshman debut, Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and No. 11 Indiana rolled to an 86-49 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Ra’Anana, Isreal, was 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Holmes made 7 of 9 field goals.
Grace Berger, who led the Hoosiers in scoring last season averaging 16.2 points, added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sara Scalia chipped in 11 points and made three 3s for Indiana, which shot 49% overall and hit 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.
Berger made her first three shots with a 3-pointer, and Scalia and Parrish each hit a 3 as the Hoosiers jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 42-27 heading into the break. The Hoosiers shot 51.5% in the first half that included 6 of 14 3-pointers.
Emma Utterback scored 19 points to lead Vermont. Catherine Gilweeto made three 3s and finished with 11 points.
It was the 11th straight season-opening win for the Hoosiers.
GEORGETOWN (KY.) 73, SAINT FRANCIS 65: In Georgetown, Kentucky, the Tigers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to pull away.
Cassidy Crawford led the Cougars (3-2) with 21 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season while Emily Parrett had 14 points and Reganne Pate added 13.
The Cougars shot 45% from the floor, 30% from beyond the 3-point line, and 46% from the free throw line.
INDIANA-SOUTH BEND 71, HUNTINGTON 63: In South Bend, Maddie Gard scored a game-high 21 points as the hosts used a 22-13 fourth quarter effort to win.
Emily Seboe led the Foresters (2-3) with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4 of 8 on 3-pointers). Logan Rowles added 10 points off the bench.
Huntington shot 46.2% from the floor, 32% from beyond the 3-point line, and 58.3% from the free throw line.
TRINE 77, BENDICTINE (Ill.) 34: At Angola, Sierra Hinds scored a game-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) as the Thunder led by 18 after a quarter and 30 at halftime to cruise to the win in their season opener.
Forward Sam Underhill added 11 points as 11 players scored for Trine, which shot 50% (29 of 58) from the field and 29.4% (5 of 17) on 3-pointers.