GREENSBORO, N.C. – Grant Basile scored 20 points, Justyn Mutts added 18 and Viriginia Tech rallied to beat Notre Dame 67-64 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Rodney Rice’s 3-pointer and a layup from Mutts gave Virginia Tech a 63-62 advantage with 1:02 left. The game was tied 64-all when Mutts scored on a dunk, and then Rice blocked Cormac Ryan’s layup attempt with 12 seconds to play.
Sean Pedulla split a pair of free throws for the Hokies with 10 seconds left. Mutts blocked Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer and Nate Laszewski missed a 3 to end it.
Pedulla added 13 points for 11th-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13). Hunter Cattoor had 11 points.
Marcus Hammond scored 23 points for No. 14 seed Notre Dame (11-21), which may have played its last game with coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after 23 years. Ryan finished with 18 points.
ACC Tournament
GEORGIA TECH 61, FLORIDA STATE 60: In Greensboro, N.C., Miles Kelly scored 21 points, Javon Franklin made a go-ahead free throw with 0.3 seconds left and 13th-seeded Yellow Jackets rallied to beat No. 12 seed Seminoles.
Georgia Tech (15-17) looks to extend a four-game winning streak today against No. 5 seed Pittsburgh.
Franklin finished with 19 of Georgia Tech’s 29 rebounds, to go with 10 points. Coleman also scored 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a four-game losing streak in opening-round games at the ACC Tournament.
Cam Corhen and Darin Green Jr. each scored 12 for FSU (9-23).
Boston College 80, Louisville 62: In Greensboro, North Carolina, Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Jaeden Zachery added 15 points and eight assists to lead the Eagles past the Cardinals in the first round of the ACC Tournament despite playing without leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post, who was out with an injury.
Tenth-seeded Boston College will play seventh-seeded North Carolina in the second round on today. Prince Aligbe added 14 points and Devin McGlockton 11 for the Eagles. El Ellis scored 16 points, for the 15th-seeded Cardinals.
Horizon League
Northern Kentucky 63, Cleveland State 61: Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 to give Northern Kentucky he Horizon League Tournament championship.
The Norse, one-point losers to Wright State in last year’s title game, advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time since 2017. Warrick made four consecutive free throws in the final half-minute to give the Norse. Tristan Enaruna scored 17 for Cleveland State.
Women
CLEVELAND STATE 73, GREEN BAY 61: In Indianapolis, Gabriella Smith made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Brittni Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 2 seed Vikings beat the top-seeded Phoenix to claim its first Horizon League Tournament championship since 2010.
Cleveland State (30-4) will make the program’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Natalie McNeal scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had six steals for the Phoenix (27-5).