LAWRENCE, Kan. – Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18 for the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12), who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win over the Wildcats in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history. Kansas coach Bill Self is now 40-7 against Kansas State.
Kansas has rebounded nicely from a rare three-game skid that included the overtime loss to Kansas State, and made sure to avoid taking back-to-back losses in its storied home for the first time since the 1988-89 season.
Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats (18-4, 6-3), who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and David N’Guessan had 10.
In their first meeting on Jan. 17, the Wildcats raced to a big early lead and controlled the game until late in the second half, when the Jayhawks forced overtime –only for Kansas State to win on Johnson’s alley-oop dunk.
It was the Jayhawks who controlled the rematch.
They used a 16-7 run in the first half that included a technical foul on Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to build a 32-19 lead.
And when Johnson answered with eight straight points for the Wildcats, and the lead was eventually trimmed to four, the reigning national champions pulled away again down the stretch.
It was 37-32 when Wilson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Zach Clemence added one of his own. And by the time Wilson made two foul shots with about 10 seconds left, Kansas had built a 49-37 lead that it took to the break.
The Wildcats briefly got within six in the second half before the Jayhawks stretched their lead to as many as 16.
Ball State 69, Bowling Green 60: In Bowling Green, Ohio, Jarron Coleman’s 19 points helped the Cardinals beat the Falcons.
Coleman also contributed six rebounds for Ball State (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for Bowling Green (10-12, 4-5), which also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.