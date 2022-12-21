A day after winning by 17 points at home, Purdue Fort Wayne bested that effort with an 83-59 victory over Southern Indiana on Tuesday at the Coliseum in the finale of the Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Mastodons (9-4) never trailed in the contest, shooting 41 percent (14 of 34) from 3-point range to win their fifth straight.
Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points for PFW, while Quinton Morton-Robertson (16) and Damian Chong Qui (13) also broke into double figures in the final tally.
Godfrey finished 5 of 9 on 3s, giving him 214 made triples for his career, surpassing DeWitt Scott for fifth place on the school’s career made 3-pointers list. Godfrey stands 52 behind Mo Evans, the school record holder at 266.
The win capped off the non-conference portion of PFW’s schedule. The Mastodons return to Horizon League play Dec. 29 at Robert Morris.
No. 2 UCONN 84, GEORGETOWN 73: In Storrs, Connecticut, Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help the Huskies rally from its first second-half deficit of the season.
Tristan Newton had 17 points and seven assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 and seven rebounds for UConn (13-0, 2-0 Big East).
Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. Primo Spears had 19 points and Qudus Wahab 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgetown (5-8, 0-2).
WAKE FOREST 81, No. 14 DUKE 70: In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as the Deamon Deacons beat the Blue Devils.
Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jaylen Blakes had a career-high 17 to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead due to non-COVID illnesses.
Women
No. 19 MICHIGAN 76, No. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 68: In Charlotte, North Carolina, fifth-year senior and DeKalb graduate Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and the Wolverines knocked off the Tar Heels at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game.
RICHMOND 75, BALL STATE 73: In San Juan, Puerto Rico, a 3-pointer from Addie Budnik with two seconds remaining lifted the Spiders to victory in the final game of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Cardinals rallied from a 46-34 halftime deficit in a game that featured nine ties and 15 lead changes. Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustdottir both scored 17 for Ball State (9-3).
TRINE 60, WARTBURG 56: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Thunder coach Andy Rang picked up his 100th career victory in just his fifth season, guiding Trine (9-2) to a 2-0 record in the 2022 Basketball Destinations Classic. Sierra Hinds scored a career-high 19 points for the Thunder, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, while Sidney Wagner and Sam Underhill both added 15.
GRACE 71, INDIANA-KOKOMO 43: In Winona Lake, the Lancers jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter, holding the Cougars to a 25-percent shooting performance from the field for the game.
Maddie Ryman scored a game-high 19 points for Grace (10-3), while Karlee Feldman added 15 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season.