MADISON, Wis. – Michigan State was trailing No. 18 Wisconsin by five points with less than four minutes to go when Spartans coach Tom Izzo delivered a message to his veteran team.
“Once we all kind of came into the huddle, coach said to us, ‘We’re winning this game,’ ” senior forward Malik Hall said. “After that, everyone just kind of said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do everything we can to win this game.’”
A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past the Badgers 69-65 on Tuesday night for its seventh consecutive victory.
Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer Tyler Wahl. The Badgers have gone 0-2 without him, and coach Greg Gard had no update on when Wahl might return.
“He’s doing more and more every day,” Gard said. “But in terms of will he be available Saturday, I don’t know.”
Steven Crowl led Wisconsin with 19 points, followed by Chucky Hepburn’s 14 and Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian’s 13 points.
Michigan State (12-4, 4-1) was led by Joey Hauser with 20 points. The Spartans made their last eight field-goal attempts. Neither team led by more than six points.
St. John’s 77, Butler 61: In New York, Joel Soriano’s 20 points paced the Red Storm in a victory over the Bulldogs.
Soriano added 10 rebounds for St. John’s (12-6, 2-5 Big East). Chuck Harris led Butler (10-8, 2-5) with 17 points.
Ohio 76, Ball State 71: In Athens, Ohio, led by Jaylin Hunter’s 23 points, the defeated the Cardinals to improve to 9-7.
Jarron Coleman led the Ball State (11-5, 2-1) with 17 points, four assists and two steals.
Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72: In South Bend, Dane Goodwin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime to push the Fighting Irish past the Yellow Jackets.
Kyle Sturdivant scored five points in the extra period and 18 overall for Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC).
Goodwin and Trey Wertz each made 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish in the extra period. J.J. Starling added 16 points for Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5).
Women
No. 17 Michigan 80, Purdue 59: In West Lafayette, Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Wolverines walloped the Boilermakers.
Brown reached 20-plus points for the third straight game and has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six. Leading 39-35 at the break, Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) started the second half on a 12-2 run, with 3-pointers by Brown and Jordan Hobbs, to go ahead by double figures for good.
The Wolverines led 60-44 entering the fourth as Purdue (11-5, 2-4) only made three field goals in a nine-point third quarter.
Madison Layden scored 16 points and Jayla Smith added 14 for Purdue