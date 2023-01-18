MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State coach Jerome Tang grabbed a microphone and stood amid a sea of purple, moments after delirious fans had flooded the floor to celebrate the No. 13 Wildcats’ 83-82 overtime win over second-ranked Kansas on Tuesday night.
“You have one court-storming,” the Wildcats’ first-year coach told them over the din. “After this, we expect to win.”
After blowing a 14-point first-half lead, the Wildcats responded to every haymaker Kansas threw down the stretch. And when their game went to overtime, and players kept fouling out, Keyontae Johnson delivered for Kansas State, throwing down a go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left that ultimately proved to be the difference.
“In order to elevate,” Johnson said later, “we have to beat teams like Kansas.”
Johnson and Desi Sills finished with 24 points apiece, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by beating the Jayhawks for the first time since Feb 5, 2019.
Jalen Wilson tried to take over in overtime for Kansas, converting a three-point play, knocking down a 3-pointer and making a pair of free throws for an 82-80 lead with just over a minute to go. But after Johnson made a free throw at the other end, Wilson missed a 3-pointer as the shot-clock expired to give the Wildcats another chance.
No. 1 HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60: In New Orleans, Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and the Cougars defeated the Green Wave for their ninth straight victory.
J’Wan Roberts scored 15 and Jamal Shead added 14 points for Houston. Jaylen Forbes scored 23 for the Green Wave, which could not get closer than five points in the second half.
No. 4 Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66: In Nashville, Tennessee, freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as the Crimson Tide beat the Commodores for their seventh straight victory.
BALL STATE 71, W. MICHIGAN 70: In Muncie, Mickey Pearson’s three-point play with 35 seconds left proved to be the game winner for the Cardinals.
Jarron Coleman scored 22 points, collected eight rebounds and seven assists, and had four steals for Ball State (13-5, 4-1 MAC).
Creighton 73, Butler 52: In Indianapolis, Led by Ryan Nembhard’s 12 points, the Bluejays beat the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius finished with 18 for Butler (11-9, 3-6)
Florida State 84, Notre Dame 71: In South Bend, Matthew Cleveland had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and the Seminoles led all the way. Marcus Hammond had five 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points to lead the Irish, who have lost six of seven.
Women
No. 5 UConn 103, Seton Hall 58: In South Orange, New Jersey, Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help the short-handed Huskies who dressed only eight because of injuries.