Purdue center Zach Edey was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday. The 7-foot-4 junior is the first Boilermaker since Glenn Robinson in 1994 to win the award, which comes on the heels of Sporting News also naming him player of the year.
Edey was also named the NABC’s Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, given to the nation’s top post player. He is the third Boilermaker to win the award, joining JaJuan Johnson (2011) and the late Caleb Swanigan (2017), a Homestead graduate. Purdue and Duke are the only schools to have three winners.
The Boilermaker center, who led his team to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles on the way to its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since 1996, is the first NCAA player since blocks became an official stat to rank in the top 25 nationally in scoring (22.3 points per game, sixth), rebounding (12.9, second), blocks (2.12, 18th) and field goal percentage (60.7%, 21st).
His 438 rebounds set a Purdue single-season record and are fourth in Big Ten history, behind only three seasons by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas from 1960 to 1962.
Edey is undecided on his plans for next season.
“I’ve never been in a better locker room,” he said after Purdue’s season-ending loss to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA Tournament. “If there was no money involved, I’d stay at Purdue in a heartbeat, but there is and I have to make the best decision for me.”
A report from Outkick’s Dan Dakich asserted Tuesday that Edey had entered the transfer portal, but the center, tongue in cheek, immediately shot it down.
“My sources are telling me this is false,” Edey replied on Twitter.
IU’s Bates enters transfer portal
Indiana sophomore guard Tamar Bates has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple sources. Bates, a five-star recruit and the first new player coach Mike Woodson brought into the program when he was hired in March 2021, averaged 6.1 points in 20.4 minutes per game this season.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Hoosiers could also lose freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA and point guard Xavier Johnson to an exhaustion of eligibility unless Johnson, who only played 11 games this season before breaking his foot, is granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA.
Bates might have been in line to start next season if both left, making his transfer a possible sign one is returning.