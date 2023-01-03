The last time Blackhawk Christian’s boys basketball team played a true road game, the Braves lost in overtime to Class 3A No. 3 North Daviess. On Tuesday in South Bend, Gage Sefton scored 25 points as Class 2A No. 2 Blackhawk Christian knocked off St. Joseph, 78-64.
The Braves (11-1) rolled early, taking a 49-21 lead into halftime. With 1:37 remaining in regulation, the Indians’ Tyler Brown scored his first field goal of the season 15 months after getting shot in the head.
NORTH SIDE 43, HUNTINGTON NORTH 34: At North Side, the Legends forced 21 turnovers to improve to 7-4. The Vikings (3-8) dropped their third straight.
JAY COUNTY 63, BISHOP LUERS 50: At Luers, the Patriots used an 18-9 second-quarter edge to take the non-conference tilt despite 20 points from Cadell Wallace of the Knights (4-7).
WESTVIEW 63, EAST NOBLE 58 (OT): In Kendallville, the Warriors trailed 58-57 before scoring the final six points of the extra session. Carter Savoie’s basket – his first of the night – tied the game at 54 with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation for the Knights (2-9).
Girls
CENTRAL NOBLE 59, BREMEN 37: In Albion, Madison Vice scored 25 points to join the 1,000-career-point club for the Class 2A No. 2 Cougars (16-0), one of two remaining unbeatens in Class 2A.
BLUFFTON 56, NORTHFIELD 35: In Bluffton, Haley Gibson scored 19 and Maryn Schreiber added 16 as the Tigers (7-6) won for the third time in four outings.
DEKALB 38, EASTSIDE 35: In Butler, the Barons knocked off their county rivals for the second straight year. DeKalb had defeated the Blazers every year since the turn of the century until Eastside claimed three wins in a four-year stretch prior to the 2021-22 season.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 54, WEST NOBLE 36: In Ligonier, the Braves jumped ahead 17-4 after one quarter to improve to 10-6. Mackensy Mabie scored 22 points in the loss for the Chargers (2-13).
NORTH SIDE 41, HERITAGE 27: In Monroeville, Jaliyah Paige scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lift the Legends (6-8) to their sixth win, a mark reached just twice since the 2009-10 season. The Patriots fell to 1-13.
JAY COUNTY 62, CONCORDIA 48: At Concordia, Renna Schweiterman scored 30 points for the Patriots, moving into sixth-place all-time in the ACAC career scoring list. The Cadets (5-12) fell to 1-8 in their last nine.