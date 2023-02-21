With second place on the line in the SAC, Concordia pulled out a 51-46 victory at Homestead on Tuesday to secure its best finish in the conference in a decade. The Cadets (15-6, 7-2) led 25-22 at the break and the Spartans (17-6, 7-2) couldn’t overcome the deficit at the end of the third or fourth quarter.
Both teams close out their regular season slate Friday against Northeast 8 foes, as Concordia plays host to Columbia City while Homestead travels to Norwell.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 68, LEO 50: In Leo-Cedarville, Kellen Puckett’s double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) powered the Class 2A No. 4 Braves (19-3), while Josh Furst added 13.
Jackson McGee matched Puckett’s offensive output, scoring 18 points for the Lions (9-13).
TIPPECANOE VALLEY 57, WARSAW 56: In Warsaw, the Vikings knocked off the Tigers for the first time since the opening game of the 2013-14 season, getting 25 points from Tayde Kiser. In a contest that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes, Drew Heckaman scored 16 for Warsaw (13-9).
BISHOP DWENGER 49, BELLMONT 41: In Decatur, Camren Quinlan scored 14 points, leading four double-digit scorers for the Saints (9-13). Andrew James scored 14 for the Braves (12-10).
ADAMS CENTRAL 72, CHURUBUSCO 29: In Churubusco, the Flying Jets won the third quarter 21-2 to pull away, getting 22 points from Braylend Reber to improve to 17-5. Andrew Rapp scored six points for the Eagles (3-18).
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 42, CANTERBURY 40: At Canterbury, Cougars sharpshooter Seth Martin, who entered Tuesday’s action averaging over 22 points, finished with 26 to lead Lakeland Christian (18-4) to victory. Taurean Brown and Will Russell both scored 12 for the Cavaliers (5-16).
WOODLAN 68, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 66: In Woodburn, a matchup of teams with a combined 31 wins entering Tuesday’s contest went to the hosts, thanks to 19 points apiece from Braden Smith and Trey Yoder. Alex Miller added 18 for the Warriors (18-5).
Chase Bachelor poured in 29 for the Panthers and Isaiah Malone added 25, but just three others scored for the visitors.
WEST NOBLE 52, GOSHEN 44: In Goshen, the Chargers closed out the game on an 8-1 run to secure the nonconference victory and improve to 19-3. Class 3A No. 6 West Noble got 17 points from Bradyn Barth.
ANGOLA 66, EAST NOBLE 59: In Kendallville, the Hornets (8-13) kept their winning ways going after handing West Noble its first conference loss of the season Saturday, rallying after leading by just two after three quarters.
The Knights fell to 3-18.