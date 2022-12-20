Already the 11th-winningest active boys basketball coach in Indiana, Homestead coach Chris Johnson has celebrated many a victory. On Tuesday night at Homestead, Johnson got to celebrate his 400th as the head coach of the Spartans, as his squad, ranked 4th in Class 4A, held off Leo 49-46.
Will Jamison and Kyron Kaopuiki combined for 27 points for Homestead (6-0), who led 23-10 at halftime before the Lions (4-5) rallied, thanks to a 26-point night from Jackson McGee.
WOODLAN 72, FREMONT 64: In Woodburn, the Warriors shot 52 percent (28 of 54) to hold off a game effort by the Eagles, who made 10 of 23 3-pointers. Braden Smith scored 18 and Trey Yoder added 17 for Woodlan (8-1), while Brody Foulk finished with 17 for Fremont (6-2).
GOSHEN 63, EAST NOBLE 53: In Goshen, the RedHawks led just 30-28 before jumping ahead by as many as 18 midway through the fourth quarter. The Knights fell to 0-6.
CENTRAL NOBLE 56, BREMEN 49: In Albion, the Cougars moved back over .500, jumping ahead 37-17 at halftime. The victory snapped a two-game slide for Central Noble (3-2).
EASTSIDE 50, EDON (Ohio) 26: In Butler, the Blazers stormed out to a 17-2 lead after eight minutes, rebounding from a home conference loss to Lakeland on Friday. Eastside (4-3) will play Heritage at St. Rose in Monroeville on Thursday.
COLUMBIA CITY 67, WAWASEE 59: In Columbia City, the Eagles trailed 37-34 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors by 11 in the second half. Columbia City now stands at 6-2, while Wawasee fell to 2-5.
Girls
LAKEWOOD PARK 51, NEW HAVEN 42: In Auburn, Ava McGrade netted 23 for the Panthers (6-7), who notched their sixth win before the holiday break for the fifth time in six seasons. The Bulldogs (2-12) posted their third-highest point total of the season to date.