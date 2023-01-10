Norwell pulled away after halftime to notch a 79-57 victory over Wayne on Tuesday in Ossian.
The Class 3A No. 4 Knights (11-2) led 32-27 at halftime, but a 34-point, 18-rebound performance from Luke McBride cinched the win for the hosts.
Jake Parker added 15 and Ashton Federspiel had 11 points coming off the bench for Norwell.
Chase Barnes led the Generals (8-4) with 23 points, with Jevon Lewis and HJ Dillard both finishing with 10.
PENN 50, WARSAW 40: At Lakeview Middle School in Warsaw, Notre Dame signee Markus Burton scored 29 points to lead the Class 4A No. 2 Kingsmen to their ninth win.
Warsaw used the Lakeside gymnasium from 1960 to 1990, including in 1984, when current Penn coach Al Rhodes led the Tigers to a single-class state championship. Brandt Martin scored 12 for Warsaw (6-5).
ACAC Tournament
WOODLAN 71, BLUFFTON 52: In Bluffton, the Warriors handled the Tigers for the second time in four days, albeit in closer fashion than Saturday’s 72-36 final. Woodlan (12-2) will play host to Southern Wells in one semifinal on Friday.
HERITAGE 29, JAY COUNTY 28: In Portland, a Kobe Meyer 3-pointer with 16 seconds left propelled Heritage (7-4) to the quarterfinal-round victory. Luke Saylor scored 14 for Heritage.
ADAMS CENTRAL 82, SOUTH ADAMS 30: In Monroe, the Flying Jets (4-4) led by 38 at halftime in advancing to Friday’s semifinals, where Adams Central will face Heritage at Jay County. The Starfires fell to 1-10.
NECC Tournament
EASTSIDE 47, CHURUBUSCO 39: In Butler, the Blazers (5-5) led just 29-28 after three quarters before pulling away past the Eagles (1-8). Eastside will play in the quarterfinals today against Lakeland (7-4), which topped winless Hamilton (0-12) in Hamilton, 83-28.
FREMONT 61, GARRETT 54: In Garrett, Conner Slee scored 18 and Ethan Bontrager added 17 as the Eagles (8-4) won an opening-round NECC Tournament game for the third straight year, dropping the Railroaders to 3-10.
Fremont will take on Prairie Heights (9-1) in quarterfinal-round action today as the Panthers edged Fairfield in overtime Tuesday in LaGrange, 43-41.
Girls
LAKEWOOD PARK 59, CLINTON CHRISTIAN 7: In Auburn, Ava McGrade scored a school single-game record 39 points as the Panthers (8-8) evened their record in dominant fashion.
COLUMBIA CITY 73, WAWASEE 37: In Syracuse, the Eagles (16-2) won their sixth straight in the series, with the last victory for the Warriors (8-10) coming in Kem Zolman’s final season as coach in 2016.
WAYNE 60, EAST NOBLE 30: In Kendallville, the Generals improved to 12-5, marking just the second time in the last 20 years Wayne has won a dozen games in a single season.
Shabrea O’Quinn scored 15 and Khalise Collins added 14 for the Generals. The Knights (3-14) dropped their ninth straight.
ACAC Tournament
WOODLAN 44, BLUFFTON 29: In Bluffton, the Warriors notched their second victory of the season over the Tigers, claiming a 42-34 decision back on Dec. 9. Woodlan (15-3) will play host to Southern Wells on Friday in one tournament semifinal.
SOUTH ADAMS 40, ADAMS CENTRAL 48: In Monroe, the Starfires avenged a 41-33 road loss to their rivals on Dec. 21, earning the right to take on Jay County (16-1) – which handled Heritage in the other quarterfinal, 74-30 – on Friday in Portland. South Adams improved to 10-8, while the Flying Jets fell to 5-13 and Heritage dropped to 2-14.
NECC Tournament
EASTSIDE 61, CHURUBUSCO 23: In Butler, the Blazers (12-5) improved upon a 45-27 win in Churubusco on Dec. 7, going 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. With the win, Eastside will serve as a quarterfinal-round host. The Blazer girls will face Lakeland, a 71-14 winner at Hamilton Tuesday.
GARRETT 49, FREMONT 24: In Garrett, the Railroaders (8-9) earned the right to host quarterfinal action today, getting 25 points from Bailey Kelham. Addy Parr had 12 for the Eagles (5-11).
Garrett’s girls will play host to Fairfield (15-2), who knocked off Prairie Heights Tuesday, 69-19. Following the Fairfield-Garrett girls game, Fremont will play Prairie Heights at Garrett in quarterfinal-round boys action.